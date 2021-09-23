HAIRSPRAY, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Will Take the Stage at The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!

CBS and The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards just announced that a bevy of stage and screen stars that will appear on "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!" live from The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, Sept. 26 on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return of live theatre and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour television and streaming event.

Artists joining the celebration of Broadway include Jon Batiste, Stephanie J. Block, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Robbie Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Andrew Garfield, Jared Grimes, Josh Groban, Jennifer Holliday, Nikki M. James, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Ron Cephas Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Norm Lewis, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Daniel J. Watts and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The telecast will feature blockbuster performances including: David Byrne and the cast of "American Utopia;" John Legend and the cast of "Ain't Too Proud;" a reunion of the cast members of "Hairspray," including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Chester Gregory and Darlene Love. The evening will conclude with a not-to-be-missed number by the cast of "Freestyle Love Supreme" featuring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Kiala Mullady, Aneesa Folds, Bill Sherman, Arthur Lewis, Tarik Davis, Andrew Bancroft, Ashley P. Flanagan and Ian Weinberger.

Previously announced artists appearing on the show include Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, AndrÃ© De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Leslie Odom Jr., Kelli O'Hara, Ben Platt, Jeremy Pope, Chita Rivera, Daphne Rubin-Vega and BD Wong.

Tony and Grammy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award nominated singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will host The Tony AwardsÂ® Present: Broadway's Back! from 9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT. The special will bring the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. The re-opening of Broadway will be further celebrated with special performances from the three TONY-nominated Best Musical contenders, "Jagged Little Pill," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.

Earlier in the evening will be the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony AwardsÂ® at 7:00 PM, live ET/4:00 PM, live PT, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A limited number of tickets to attend The 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sunday, September 26th at The Winter Garden Theatre are now on sale. For more information please visit: tonyawards.com/tickets.