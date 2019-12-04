FOSSE/VERDON, FLEABAG Among AFI Awards Honorees

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today the recipients of AFI AWARDS 2019. Unique in its celebration of the film and television arts' collaborative nature, AFI AWARDS - now in its 20thyear - is the only national program that honors creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera.

AFI AWARDS honorees include 10 outstanding films and 10 outstanding TV programs deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year's most significant achievements in the art of the moving image. In addition to THE 20 honorees, AFI also recognizes PARASITE and FLEABAG with an AFI Special Award, designated for a work of excellence outside the Institute's criteria for American film and television.

All of the honored works advance the art of the moving image, inspire audiences and artists alike, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America's art form and make a mark on American society. When placed in an historical context, these stories provide a complex and rich visual record of our modern world.

AFI MOTION PICTURES OF THE YEAR

1917

THE FAREWELL

THE IRISHMAN

JOJO RABBIT

JOKER

KNIVES OUT

LITTLE WOMEN

MARRIAGE STORY

ONCE UPON A TIME IN...HOLLYWOOD

RICHARD JEWELL

SPECIAL AWARD

PARASITE

AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

CHERNOBYL

THE CROWN

FOSSE/VERDON

GAME OF THRONES

POSE

SUCCESSION

UNBELIEVABLE

VEEP

WATCHMEN

WHEN THEY SEE US

SPECIAL AWARD

FLEABAG

AFI AWARDS selections are made through a jury process where AFI Trustees, scholars, artists and critics determine the year's most outstanding achievements and provide artistic and cultural context for the selection of each honoree.

This year's juries - one for film and one for television - featured acclaimed artists including Emmy®-nominated actor John Amos, Emmy®-nominated director Lesli Linka Glatter, Oscar®-winning writer Callie Khouri, Tony-nominated actor Delroy Lindo and Emmy®-nominated director Betty Thomas; renowned authors and scholars representing prestigious universities with recognized motion picture arts and television programs; film historian Leonard Maltin; the AFI Board of Trustees; and film and television critics from media outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, TV Guide and Variety. The juries were chaired by AFI Board of Trustees Vice Chairs Tom Pollock (former Vice Chairman of MCA, Chairman of Universal Pictures) for film and Richard Frank (former Chairman of Walt Disney Television, President of Walt Disney Studios, President of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) for television.

Honorees will gather on January 3, 2020, for recognition at the annual AFI AWARDS private luncheon in Los Angeles, CA - an event favored by the entertainment community for its informal intimacy and its inclusive acknowledgement of excellence.

The 2019 recipients join a distinguished group of previous AFI AWARDS honorees whose works define the art form and contribute to our rich cultural legacy.

The AFI AWARDS luncheon will be sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI and its programs for the past 16 years. The AFI AWARDS luncheon is also sponsored by American Airlines, the official airline of AFI.





