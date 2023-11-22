FOR YEARS TO COME TV Pilot To Return To NYC In Dances With Films

This romantic dramedy co-stars veteran character-actor Richard Riehle from "Office Space".

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

FOR YEARS TO COME TV Pilot To Return To NYC In Dances With Films

On December 2nd 2023, "For Years to Come" will screen in the New York Edition of Dances With Films at the Regal Union Square. The half-hour TV pilot has played in eight consecutive festivals this year, including SeriesFest, the #1 TV festival in America, and Outfest, the largest film festival in LA.

"We had our West Coast premiere at the Los Angeles edition of Dances With Films this past summer and we're still beaming from it. The festival attracts so many remarkable independent filmmakers, cultivating such palpable creative energy. It's such a vibrant, empowering community, and we're so thrilled to reconnect with them in New York City." - James Patrick Nelson

Directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart, this irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy is about a gay man who falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director.

"It's been so extraordinary sharing the first episode with audiences across the country. Everyone has been saying they're excited and eager to see more! Now that the strike has finally come to an end, we look forward to resuming talks with various production companies to find the right collaborators to produce and distribute a full season of the show!" - James Patrick Nelson

Advanced ticket sales on the Dances With Films website are already sold out. But tickets will be available in-person 15 minutes before showtime on Saturday December 2nd at 2:45pm at the Regal Union Square.

Micah Stuart is an Emmy-nominated writer/director based in Los Angeles. His work has been shown at film festivals around the world, including SeriesFest, HollyShorts, and the Santa Barbara Int'l Film Festival. Micah has also edited trailers for major motion pictures including "Eat Pray Love," "Young Adult," and "Immortals". He was recently honored with Golden Trailer Awards for his work on "The Social Dilemma" and "The Rescue".

James Patrick Nelson recently starred Off-Broadway in the NYT Critic's Pick Memorial and the world premiere of Reverse Transcription. He appeared in Broadway's Slave Play at Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Terrence McNally's final play Immortal Longings. He won a Helen Hayesaward for Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility at the Folger Theatre and American Repertory Theatre. He began his Off-Broadway career in The Three Sisters with Maggie Gyllenaal, A Midsummer Night's Dream with Bebe Neuwirth, and Ivanov with Ethan Hawke.

Richard Riehle spent a dozen years doing regional theater all over the country from the Yale Rep to the Alaska Rep, before going to NYC to do Execution of Justice on Broadway. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990's, doing mostly film and tv, including "Office Space," "Of Mice and Men," "Casino," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Glory," and "Free Willy" among others. He has been fortunate enough to work with quite an array of talented artists, vets and up-and-comers, all of whom he has enjoyed collaborating with, and all of whom he has learned from, and so far to his great delight he has been able to keep at it.




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theaters THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

See photos from opening night of The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater!

2
Video: Ariana DeBose Performs This Wish on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Photo
Video: Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wish is in theaters now! To celebrate the release, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose performed “This Wish” on Good Morning America this morning from Disneyland Paris. 'This Wish' is one of seven original songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice. Watch the video!

3
Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan Photo
Photos: New Look at MAESTRO With Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan

Ahead of the film's Netflix debut, check out new photos of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in the film, including shots on set with producer Steven Spielberg. The film also features Gideon Glick, Matt Bomer, Sarah Silverman, Miriam Shor, Maya Hawke, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Sam Nivola, and Alexa Swinton.

4
Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo Photo
Alex Newell to Join Shoshana Bean For Holiday Concert at the Apollo

Shoshana Bean will be joined by Tony Award-winner and recent Grammy Award-nominee Alex Newell for Bean’s highly anticipated one-night-only holiday concert at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater. Previously announced special guests include Kristin Chenoweth and Betty Who. Get tickets to the concert now!

More Hot Stories For You

Listen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTONListen: Patti LuPone Talks the State of Broadway, Living With Aubrey Plaza, and More on YOU AND ME BOTH WITH HILLARY CLINTON
Anti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary PerformersAnti-LGBTQ Group Calls For Petition Against Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Due to Nonbinary Performers
Video: Senator Chuck Schumer Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!Video: Senator Chuck Schumer Makes Cameo in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22nd, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 22nd, 2023

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
ALADDIN

Recommended For You