FOR YEARS TO COME TV Pilot To Return To NYC In Dances With Films

On December 2nd 2023, "For Years to Come" will screen in the New York Edition of Dances With Films at the Regal Union Square. The half-hour TV pilot has played in eight consecutive festivals this year, including SeriesFest, the #1 TV festival in America, and Outfest, the largest film festival in LA.

"We had our West Coast premiere at the Los Angeles edition of Dances With Films this past summer and we're still beaming from it. The festival attracts so many remarkable independent filmmakers, cultivating such palpable creative energy. It's such a vibrant, empowering community, and we're so thrilled to reconnect with them in New York City." - James Patrick Nelson

Directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart, this irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy is about a gay man who falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director.

"It's been so extraordinary sharing the first episode with audiences across the country. Everyone has been saying they're excited and eager to see more! Now that the strike has finally come to an end, we look forward to resuming talks with various production companies to find the right collaborators to produce and distribute a full season of the show!" - James Patrick Nelson

Advanced ticket sales on the Dances With Films website are already sold out. But tickets will be available in-person 15 minutes before showtime on Saturday December 2nd at 2:45pm at the Regal Union Square.

Micah Stuart is an Emmy-nominated writer/director based in Los Angeles. His work has been shown at film festivals around the world, including SeriesFest, HollyShorts, and the Santa Barbara Int'l Film Festival. Micah has also edited trailers for major motion pictures including "Eat Pray Love," "Young Adult," and "Immortals". He was recently honored with Golden Trailer Awards for his work on "The Social Dilemma" and "The Rescue".

James Patrick Nelson recently starred Off-Broadway in the NYT Critic's Pick Memorial and the world premiere of Reverse Transcription. He appeared in Broadway's Slave Play at Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Terrence McNally's final play Immortal Longings. He won a Helen Hayesaward for Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility at the Folger Theatre and American Repertory Theatre. He began his Off-Broadway career in The Three Sisters with Maggie Gyllenaal, A Midsummer Night's Dream with Bebe Neuwirth, and Ivanov with Ethan Hawke.

Richard Riehle spent a dozen years doing regional theater all over the country from the Yale Rep to the Alaska Rep, before going to NYC to do Execution of Justice on Broadway. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990's, doing mostly film and tv, including "Office Space," "Of Mice and Men," "Casino," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Glory," and "Free Willy" among others. He has been fortunate enough to work with quite an array of talented artists, vets and up-and-comers, all of whom he has enjoyed collaborating with, and all of whom he has learned from, and so far to his great delight he has been able to keep at it.