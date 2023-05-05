FEMALE GAZE SHOW Comes to Caveat This Month

THE FEMALE GAZE, a supersize parody of The View with over a dozen comedian co-hosts, is back on Tuesday, May 9th at 7PM Caveat in the LES for a new show!

Join our too-many co-hosts for a night of rapid-fire pop culture, news bites, hot tips, self care, and our VERY special guest, NYC's Trash Queen, Catie Savage!

The Female Gaze is an all-star cast of veteran NYC improvisers/comedians/stand ups who have appeared on your screens and stages, from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Last Week Tonight, Astronomy Club, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Broadway and more! Panelist are: Alise Morales, Amanda Dieli, Cody Lindquist, Nayomi Reghay, Moujan Zolfaghari, Kelley Quinn, Aimee Lutkin, Glo Tavarez, Monique Moses, Lida Darmian, Lydia Hensler, Alexandra Nader, Iliana Inocencio and more!

Tickets: $15 advanced, $20 at the door, with a discount code "WHOOPI";

Caveat Theater @ 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002

