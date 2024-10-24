Explore The Expansive DEAR DIARY And More At The Visual Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion has unveiled a variety of new exhibitions this season, including “Dear Diary,” which showcases over 2,000 unique pieces in the 3,000-square-foot Everist Gallery.

Alongside this impressive collection, visitors will find new exhibitions highlighting printmaking techniques, Native ceramics and infrared photography, so you can enjoy a diverse and immersive art experience.

“‘Dear Diary' is a celebration of the breadth of artistic expression. With thousands of works carefully curated in one gallery, this exhibition reveals the intimate connections between art and personal experience. We hope visitors find themselves moved and inspired by all that's on display in the Visual Arts Center," says Jana Anderson, Lead Curator.

The Washington Pavilion will host a special Dear Diary After Hours event on November 7 from 6–8:30 p.m. inside the exhibition. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their own nostalgic artwork while listening to diary entries from artists and savoring gourmet Parlour ice cream. It's the perfect friends' night out! Tickets are on sale now. Purchase yours at WashingtonPavilion.org.

Learn more about the Visual Arts Center's Newest Exhibitions:

Dear Diary | Everist Gallery | Now – December 1, 2024

This exhibition by female artist duo Erin Murtha and Noelle Vainikka is a study of memory, consumerism and the role that objects, people and places play in one's life. It is a reflection of the process of documenting (in)significant moments and the ideation/thought process of creating artwork inspired by everyday minutia.

Echoes of Rembrandt: Diverse Styles in Figurative Printmaking | University Gallery | Now – December 10, 2024

This exhibition showcases select artwork from the Visual Arts Center permanent collection and investigates the various printmaking techniques and styles used to depict the human form throughout time. Alongside Rembrandt's work, this exhibition displays the diversity of printmaking processes from the bold lines of woodblock prints to the clever detail in etching to the intense textures of chine colle.

Ceramic Connections: Native Traditions and Modern Forms| Egger Gallery | Open Now

In this exhibition, Native American students from Flandreau Indian School along with Augustana University have created ceramic works using traditional Native methods. Their work is displayed alongside artwork from the Visual Arts Center Northern Plains Tribal Collection, creating connections and promoting native voices and perspectives.

Vinfrared: Central Vietnam at 590nm | Gallery 301 | Now – March 30, 2025

Using a full-spectrum camera and a special effect lens, artist Cham Phan journeyed to Central Vietnam, reconnecting with his roots while navigating visual impairment. Shot at 590nm infrared, this exhibition captures not only the external world but also the internal, translating his sensory experience into something uniquely poetic and haunting.

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.