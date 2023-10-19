Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry

Riders travelling on select NYC Ferry departures will be greeted by a specially branded BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical interior onboard NYC Ferry.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Great Scott! Commuters travelling on NYC Ferry’s East River route will get a taste of Broadway’s latest hit show when Back to the Future: The Musical brings Marty McFly to New York City’s waterways.
 
Beginning on Friday, October 20, 2023, riders travelling on select NYC Ferry departures will be greeted by a specially branded Back to the Future: The Musical interior onboard NYC Ferry. To kick off on Friday, riders on select East River route departures can expect a day of Back to the Future: The Musical surprises including a ticket giveaway, trivia, and cast appearances. Travelers will be able to see the special Back to the Future: The Musical vessel on other NYC Ferry routes through November 17.
 
BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is the hit, multi-award-winning new Broadway musical changing theatre history. Now officially open in New York City at the Winter Garden Theatre, the musical previously won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical and four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by half a million people and the musical has broken box office records at London’s Adelphi Theatre.
 
NYC Ferry is a reliable, accessible, and convenient commuting option, offering New Yorkers and visiting tourists a fast and affordable way to travel throughout the five boroughs. NYC Ferry’s East River route serves Wall Street/Pier 11, DUMBO, South Williamsburg, North Williamsburg, Greenpoint, East 34th Street, and Hunters Point South. Travel is first come, first serve.
 
Tickets for NYC Ferry are $4.00 per one-way ticket, $27.50 for a 10-ticket pack, or $1.35 one-way tickets for eligible seniors, people with disabilities, and Fair Fares NYC participants. Eligible riders can learn more and apply to receive $1.35 discounted tickets at Click Here. To plan your travel onboard and view schedules and real-time service alerts, visit ferry.nyc.
 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman 





