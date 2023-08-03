Exclusive: Watch the STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Musical Episode Opening Number With Celia Gooding, Carol Kane & More

The "Subspace Rhapsody" musical episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now available to stream on Paramount+.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Star Trek has launched its first-ever musical episode in franchise history! "Subspace Rhapsody" from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now available to stream on Paramount+.

BroadwayWorld has the exclusive first look at the first song from the episode, “Status Report,” featuring Broadway alums like Celia Rose Gooding and Carol Kane.

The musical number also features Anson Mount, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Paul Wesley.

The episode features 10 original songs, plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Letters to Cleo's Kay Hanley and Tom Polce and choreography by Roberto Campanella. 

In the episode, an accident with an experimental quantum probability field causes everyone on the U.S.S. Enterprise to break uncontrollably into song, but the real danger is that the field is expanding and beginning to impact other ships—allies and enemies alike.

The episode features 10 original songs, plus a “Subspace Rhapsody” version of the series’ main title, with music and lyrics by Letters to Cleo's Kay Hanley and Tom Polce and choreography by Roberto Campanella. It was directed by Dermott Downs and written by Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff.

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations.

The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any “Star Trek” series.

Watch the exclusive clip here:





