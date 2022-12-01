Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Watch the Pentatonix Sing 'It's A Small World' With DCappella In New Disney+ Special

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays will premiere tomorrow, Friday, December 2 on Disney+.

Dec. 01, 2022  

The Pentatonix are back with a new Disney+ holiday special! Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays will premiere tomorrow, Friday, December 2nd.

Families can get into the holiday spirit with fun performances by superstar a cappella group Pentatonix, while learning about various cultures in different parts of the world.

Watch an exclusive clip below where the Pentatonix are joined by their friends from around the world and DCappella to perform their own iconic rendition of "It's A Small World."

In the new special, superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom.

But with the help of some Disney magic, we're soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Japan to Grenada, Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world, after all!

The celebrate the release of their new album, which features a collaboration with Lea Salonga, the group is currently on their largest U.S. arena tour to date. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.

Watch the exclusive clip here:

Exclusive: Watch the Pentatonix Sing 'It's A Small World' With DCappella In New Disney+ Special
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

