Exclusive: Watch WAITRESS' Caitlin Houlahan on Tonight's LAW & ORDER: SVU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waitress star Caitlin Houlahan is appearing on tonight's episode of Law & Order: SVU.

In the new episode, Houlahan plays Anne Holmes, a witness to a brutal attack on a man in the street. But when cops come to her door asking for help, she’s afraid to let them in.

Watch an exclusive clip from the new episode below, also featuring Mariska Hargitay and Ice T. Tune into Law & Order: SVU airing tonight at 9:00 pm on NBC. The episode will stream tomorrow on Peacock.

Houlahan made her Broadway debut in Sara Bareilles' Waitress as Dawn, and subsequently went on to play Kate Draper in the Bob Dylan and Conor McPherson show Girl From the North Country at The Public Theatre and on Broadway.

Further stage credits include the first national tour of Bridges of Madison County, Parade at Lincoln Center – both conducted by Jason Robert Brown – and regional work at Goodspeed Playhouse, Bucks County Playhouse, the Beck Center, and more.

She made her television debut as Jane in NBC’s Peter Pan Live! and has also appeared in HBO’s Girls and Mare of Easttown.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is the longest-running live-action primetime series in the history of American television.