Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED

Abingdon Theatre Company is getting ready to present their next Broadway on the Bowery event, a concert performance of Divided, a new musical composed by Kristen Rosenfeld with book and lyrics by Luanne Rosenfeld. The performance will be directed by Jim Cooney with musical direction by Robbie Cowan.

Divided is about a nation divided – a family divided – and the unforgettable friendship between two women, who refuse to be defined by someone else’s rules. In a country torn apart by race, religion, and politics, they overcome hatred, loss, and war in their search for personal freedom. Divided is the story of Eleanor and Hanna; the child they both love, the lies that are told to keep them apart, and the journey they must take to free themselves from the past.

"[Divided] is a Civil War story told through the perspective of women, to women. But it's a modern story- the themes are the same as today," Cooney explained. "Even though the story takes place in the Civil War, it's all things we relate to today. Its really powerful music and it helps show us how we divide ourselves into different categories, but instead it would be better if we all worked together."

Below, watch as we give you an exclusive sneak peak of "Hallelujah", performed by Rashidra Scott and Robbie Cowan.