Exclusive: Watch 'Barrett's Song' from TITANIC THE MUSICAL

The musical will arrive in 700 movie theaters nationwide for the first time on November 4 and 8, 2023.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Titanic is sailing to a big screen near you! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Fathom Events and BY Experience will present the multi-Tony Award-winning production Titanic the Musical to more than 700 movie theaters nationwide for the first time on November 4 and 8. This production -- captured live on stage in the UK for cinema screenings -- celebrates the 26th anniversary of the Broadway production and the 10th anniversary of the show’s London premiere.  

Titanic the Musical features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel) with story a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year, 1776). The pair have collectively won an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award, and three Tony Awards. The original Broadway production of Titanic the Musical opened in 1997 and won five Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

The RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic disasters of the 20th Century where 1522 men, women and children lost their lives.

While we await Titanic's arrival on the big screen, check out an exclusive clip of "Barrett's Song", performed by Adam Filipe!






RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next Week Photo
Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next Week

On November 9, 2023, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 6:45pm, in honor of Sheldon Harnick.

2
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now Photo
Tickets to See THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical On Sale Now

Get ready to be swept away by the newly reimagined movie musical version of The Color Purple, starring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. To make things even better, Fandango’s “Gift a Ticket” offering for the movie was selected by the film’s producer Oprah Winfrey as one of Oprah’s 2023 Favorite Things Holiday Gifts List. 

3
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The annual Thanksgiving Day celebration will feature a performance by music legend Cher and also features performances by Broadway’s “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “How To Dance In Ohio,” “Shucked” and “Spamalot,” with a special appearance by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells of “Gutenberg! The Musical!” and much more.

4
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss Photo
Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Jonathan Groff & Darren Criss

Broadway, television, and acclaimed recording artist Lea Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut on October 30. Special guests at the concert included Jonathan Groff and Darren Criss. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Nicole Rosky

Video: Watch Jenny Fitzpatrick Perform 'As Long As He Needs Me' From OLIVER! at Leeds PlayhouseVideo: Watch Jenny Fitzpatrick Perform 'As Long As He Needs Me' From OLIVER! at Leeds Playhouse
Photos & Video: The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX on BroadwayPhotos & Video: The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX on Broadway
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIMEExclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME

Videos

Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' on COLBERT
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You