Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback

Walking with Bubbles is running off-Broadway at AMT Theatre.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with a post show talk back with the cast and composer of the must see Off Broadway musical, Walking with Bubbles playing at the AMT Theatre in Hells Kitchen until Sunday, September 10. The incredible duo of Jessica Hendy (writer and actor) and Brianna Kothari Barnes (composer/lyricist) sat down with us to talk about the journey of bringing this beautiful, heartfelt and mind-blowing one woman show to life. Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “One Woman Show Trivia”, the duo dives into their previous survival jobs and share what is coming next in the journey of Walking with Bubbles!  

Episode 74 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussing the upcoming 3rd annual Bridgeport Film Fest, which Jason is the founder and Artistic Director of. Tickets are now available and the full schedule is available on the Bridgeport Film Fest website. Lastly, the exclusive video episodes of Survival Job A Podcast can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAudible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. 





RELATED STORIES

1
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway De Photo
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts

Taped during a live panel at the 2023 BroadwayCon event on Friday, July 21, the actors give us a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working a memorable ‘survival job’ to the audition process for their respective shows and where they were when they got the call that they had booked their first Broadway gig!   

2
Video: SWEENEY TODDs Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Photo
Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival

In this video, Survival Jobs welcomes Nicholas Christopher, who is currently portraying the roles of ‘Pirelli' and the ‘Sweeney Todd’ understudy in the Broadway revival of “Sweeney Todd”, currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Christopher shares his behind the scenes of what it was like performing  the titular role with less than three hours notice, why the iconic show continues to resonate with audiences through the years and working alongside his big brother Jonathan Christopher in the same company! 

3
Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Photo
Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love

In this video, Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wonderfully talented and humble Lisa Finegold who is currently the Dance Captain and Swing in the Broadway company of “Wicked”, currently playing at the Gershwin Theatre. Finegold shares her favorite part of being in the iconic groundbreaking show and what she loves about wearing so many different hats as part of the company.  

4
Video: John Behlmann Shares the Inside Scoop on Everything SHUCKED Photo
Video: John Behlmann Shares the Inside Scoop on Everything SHUCKED

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the insanely talented and handsome triple threat, John Behlmann who is currently starring as Gordy in the hit new Broadway musical, SHUCKED, currently playing at the Nederlander Theatre. Behlmann shares why he believes audiences are flocking to the theater in droves to see the country musical comedy, how the show has changed since its Salt Lake City premiere last fall and the full circle moment between himself and music icon Reba McIntire .

From This Author - Survival Jobs

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway DebutsListen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Video: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit RevivalVideo: SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with LoveVideo: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Video: Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVINGVideo: Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING

Videos

Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video Video: Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You