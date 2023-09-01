Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with a post show talk back with the cast and composer of the must see Off Broadway musical, Walking with Bubbles playing at the AMT Theatre in Hells Kitchen until Sunday, September 10. The incredible duo of Jessica Hendy (writer and actor) and Brianna Kothari Barnes (composer/lyricist) sat down with us to talk about the journey of bringing this beautiful, heartfelt and mind-blowing one woman show to life. Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “One Woman Show Trivia”, the duo dives into their previous survival jobs and share what is coming next in the journey of Walking with Bubbles!

Episode 74 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussing the upcoming 3rd annual Bridgeport Film Fest, which Jason is the founder and Artistic Director of. Tickets are now available and the full schedule is available on the Bridgeport Film Fest website. Lastly, the exclusive video episodes of Survival Job A Podcast can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.