Exclusive Video: Watch 'Skid Row' From Stratford's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Stratford Festival's Little Shop of Horrors. The production is currently in previews and opens on Friday, May 31.

Canada's top Director-Choreographer Donna Feore and her creative team - Music Director Laura Burton, Set Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Costume Designer Dana Osborne, Lighting Designer Michael Walton, Projection Designer Jamie Nesbitt, Sound Designer Peter McBoyle and Associate Choreographer and Assistant Director Stephen Cota - are back to satisfy that cult craving once again with a deliciously campy production of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's "monster" hit, filled with awesome special effects and a fabulous sixties-style score played by a rollicking live orchestra.

In this sci-fi spoof, André Morin plays Skid Row florist's clerk Seymour Krelborn, who is too shy to declare his love for his co-worker Audrey, played by Gabi Epstein, until a mysterious exotic plant brings him unexpected fame and fortune. There's just one problem: the plant has ambitions of its own, and it thrives on only one food - human blood.

Morin and Epstein are joined by Dan Chameroy as the sadistic dentist, Orin, and Steve Ross as Seymour's boss, Mr. Mushnik, with Matthew G. Brown as the voice of Audrey II, Camille Eanga-Selenge as Chiffon, Starr Domingue as Crystal and Vanessa Sears as Ronnette.

For tickets and more, please visit: stratfordfestival.ca





