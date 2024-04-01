Exclusive Video: Listen to 'Hold On' From DISTANT THUNDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The musical Distant Thunder, written by Lynne Taylor-Corbett & Shaun Taylor-Corbett, with music and lyrics by Chris Wiseman, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, is releasing a new single 'Hold On'.

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the music video!

Set on the Blackfeet Reservation, Distant Thunder tells the present-day story of attorney Darrell Walters, a young half-Blackfeet-half-white outsider raised in Chicago, who unwittingly sets off a firestorm of crisis as he returns to his tribe seeking reconciliation with his father. Through a deepening connection to his community, he embraces the true value of fighting to keep the tribe's language alive.

Distant Thunder was developed by Native Voices at the Autry, The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Amas Musical Theatre. The show is supported by the Association on American Indian Affairs and the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma, the end of the Trail of Tears, where it received its first production. During its recent run at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Distant Thunder was awarded the Broadway World Award for Best Musical, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Supporting Performer in a Musical, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and Best Costume Design.

For more information about the upcoming singles and the latest information about Distant Thunder, please visit www.DistantThunderTheMusical.com and follow the shows progress on Instagram: @distantthunderthemusical and Tiktok: @shauntaylorcorbett. #InvisibleNoMore