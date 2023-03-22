Exclusive: Shoshana Bean Discusses Overcoming Self Doubt on TRUTH BE TOLD

Shoshana Bean is a guest tomorrow 's "Truth Be Told" , a series hosted by Emmy and GLAAD award-winning journalist Tony Morrison.

In this episode, Shoshana opens up about self-doubt, mindfulness, healing and more..... Below is an exclusive clip!

Truth Be Told invites key voices in our world and communities to share their stories and their shift into living a life fully in their truth.

The show airs across +Life media platforms and social network channels Instagram, Twitterand Facebook.

About Truth Be Told

From breaking news to documentary features and creating experiences on emerging platforms, Tony brings more than a decade of experience as a creator, storyteller, journalist and host. Working across all mediums, from cable and network television to podcasting and streaming, Tony has produced for our nation's top talent and news programs while pursuing some of our time's most culture-shifting stories and headlines.

Tony will sit down with celebrities, newsmakers and changemakers living extraordinary lives who had no other choice but to live life in their fullness. Season one guest appearances include HIV advocate Jake Glaser; Peloton instructor Kendall Toole, LGBTQ+ advocates Jazz and Sander Jennings, recording artist, Wrabel, author and a subject of "Pray Away" on Netflix, Julie Rodgers; Good Morning America co-anchor & ABC News Chief Meteorologist, Ginger Zee and Good Morning America Weekend co-anchor & ABC News Correspondent, Janai Norman; author and openly gay faith leader, Jonathan Merritt; and "Queer Eye" season six's Angel Flores, among others. Show topics will span mental health advocacy, crisis prevention, faith, lifestyle, HIV advocacy, pop culture, etc. New episodes will drop every Thursday.

