Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive: Samantha Pauly Channels Her Inner Ariana to Sing 'God Is a Woman'

Pauly returns to Chelsea Table + Stage on March 27 and livestream tickets are still available!

Mar. 20, 2023  

Samantha Pauly is back at Chelsea Table + Stage! The Six veteren continues her monthly residency, An Evening with Samantha Pauly, next week or Monday, March 27.

"I want [the audience] to leave feeling like they got to know a version of me that they have not seen onstage or on social media before," she told BroadwayWorld. "I like for my shows here to be very relaxed and very open and honest. I think it's very important for people in the entertainment industry to show who they really are so that when people come to concerts like this, they get to see someone that they can connect with.

"I started out as a there kid like everyone else. This is not what I thought my life would be like in any way! It's really important for me to connect with young people... people who are dealing with mental health, with relationships issues. It's stuff that I talk about during the show because I want the audience to feel like they are apart of the evening instead of just looking in from the outside."

Watch as Samantha is joined by her Music Director, Adam Cole Klepper, to give us an exclusive sneak peek of "God Is a Woman."






Related Stories
Video: Ari Shapiro Talks Performing With Alan Cumming & More on CBS Photo
Video: Ari Shapiro Talks Performing With Alan Cumming & More on CBS
Ari Shapiro was profiled on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend to discuss how his work in jouralism and cabaret intertwine. Cumming was also interviewed for the segment, discussing working with Shapiro on their cabaret show, called 'Och & Oy.' Watch the interview video now!
Video: Watch THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Official Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Five Official Trailer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revealed the official trailer for the groundbreaking series' fifth and final season. The epic, hilarious, and emotional final season of this beloved series takes us through time for a spectacular send-off, featuring the return of some familiar faces—including Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop. Watch the video trailer now!
Julianne Hough to Return to DANCING WITH THE STARS as Co-Host Photo
Julianne Hough to Return to DANCING WITH THE STARS as Co-Host
Julianne Hough will replace Tyra Banks as a co-host on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. She is set to join Alfonso Ribeiro as a co-host, with returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Longtime judge Len Goodman departed the series after its 31st season.
HADESTOWN Teases London Transfer Photo
HADESTOWN Teases London Transfer
As Hadestown just marked its 1000th performance on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the show might soon have another reason to celebrate. A recent Instagram post reads: 'London. Spring is Coming. Wait For Us.'

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon and Kristin Chenoweth Chat Queen to Queen at CHICAGOVideo: Watch Jinkx Monsoon and Kristin Chenoweth Chat Queen to Queen at CHICAGO
March 20, 2023

On Friday, March 17th, Chicago presented QUEEN TO QUEEN with Jinkx Monsoon & Kristin Chenoweth, a 'jazzy' post-show event at the Ambassador Theatre following the evening performance of Chicago, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the event!
Video: Watch HADESTOWN Celebrate 1000th Performance with Curtain Call SongVideo: Watch HADESTOWN Celebrate 1000th Performance with Curtain Call Song
March 20, 2023

Hadestown, the Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Best Musical, celebrated both tomorrow’s first day of Spring and the beloved show recently achieving a milestone 1,000 performances at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) with a surprise appearance by songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and director Rachel Chavkin. Watch the full video!
Video: Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Serenades John Kander for His 96th Birthday!Video: Company of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Serenades John Kander for His 96th Birthday!
March 17, 2023

Watch Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and the cast and creative team of NEW YORK, NEW YORK surprise John Kander with a Big-Apple-sized rendition of “Happy Birthday'!
Video: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf TheatreVideo: First Look at DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre
March 16, 2023

Get a first look at footage of the Chicago premiere of Describe the Night at Steppenwolf Theatre Company.
Video: Emma Hatton Sings 'Secrets and Lies' From BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICALVideo: Emma Hatton Sings 'Secrets and Lies' From BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL
March 15, 2023

Watch Emma Hatton sing 'Secrets and Lies' from the world premiere of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL,.
share