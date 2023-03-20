Exclusive: Samantha Pauly Channels Her Inner Ariana to Sing 'God Is a Woman'

Samantha Pauly is back at Chelsea Table + Stage! The Six veteren continues her monthly residency, An Evening with Samantha Pauly, next week or Monday, March 27.

"I want [the audience] to leave feeling like they got to know a version of me that they have not seen onstage or on social media before," she told BroadwayWorld. "I like for my shows here to be very relaxed and very open and honest. I think it's very important for people in the entertainment industry to show who they really are so that when people come to concerts like this, they get to see someone that they can connect with.

"I started out as a there kid like everyone else. This is not what I thought my life would be like in any way! It's really important for me to connect with young people... people who are dealing with mental health, with relationships issues. It's stuff that I talk about during the show because I want the audience to feel like they are apart of the evening instead of just looking in from the outside."

Watch as Samantha is joined by her Music Director, Adam Cole Klepper, to give us an exclusive sneak peek of "God Is a Woman."