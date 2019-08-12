Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Composer, Actress Gretchen Cryer

She is one half of the first female songwriting team to hit Broadway and one of the most important figures in the American Musical Theater of the 1970s.

Along with composer Nancy Ford, the wonderful Gretchen Cryer has given the world such musicals as Now Is The Time For All Good Men...., Shelter, and I'm Getting My Act Together And Taking It On The Road, as well as appearing in the original Broadway companies of Little Me, 110 In The Shade, and 1776.

Gretchen pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she and Nancy Ford created a partnership that would change the landscape for females in musical theater, what it was like jumping ship in Little Me, and why the Founding Fathers saved her career.

Also, Gretchen shines the spotlight on Joe Papp, Austin Pendleton, and Betty Buckley!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





Related Articles