Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with ALADDIN's Jacob Dickey

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Aladdin's Jacob Dickey grew up in a conservative Christian military family where he learned about hard work, discipline and fell in love with music. He made his Broadway debut in the role of Aladdin before he even went on in his ensemble track. He later took over the the title role on the National tour and then returned to the Broadway company. He again just returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre after a star turn as Moses in Stephen Schwartz's Prince of Egypt. Jacob finds social media more as self expression than a business tool, has embraced being ethnically ambiguous and has knows first hand the pressure of the spotlight. With stagnation as a motivating fear, Jacob will use his million dollar smile and push all his limits.

Related Articles