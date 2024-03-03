Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Sir Robin Looks Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back with Jonathan Bennett





U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some piping hot tea! Then I am joined by actor Jonathan Bennett to talk all about his incredible career. Jonathan shares his excitement at making his Bway debut as Sir Robin in Spamalot, and how he has always been a theater lover at heart.

He talks about playing Aaron Samuels in the original Mean Girls film, and how the movie's impact has grown exponentially since its release in 2004. Jonathan also touches on his work in reality tv, and how he, along with his husband, wants to use his platform to open doors for queer representation in the world of tv/film. Jonathan is a total sweetheart, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Jonathan Bennett is an American actor and television host, best known for his roles as Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film Mean Girls, and Bud McNulty in 2005's Cheaper By The Dozen 2. He was the host of the Food Network series Halloween Wars, and he previously hosted Cake Wars.