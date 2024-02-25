Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, We're Breaking Broadway! with Kerry Butler

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the hottest Bway news! Then, I am joined by Bway icon, Kerry Butler, to chat all about her incredible career on Broadway and beyond!

Kerry talks about her background as an artist, and how she ended up in the world of art. She touches on her experience originating roles on Bway, as well as all the roles she had a hand in creating but never got to play. We dive into the extracurriculars, and how important it is for an artist to have interests and joys outside of the theater bubble. Kerry also shares about her incredible podcast, Breaking Broadway, and how much she enjoys instilling wisdom about the industry for the next generation. U guys, Kerry is amazing, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Kerry Butler has an extensive career as a Broadway performer, having originated several roles In some of the most iconic Broadway musicals. Her credits include originating Penny Pingleton in the smash hit, Hairspray, Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Eponine in Les Miserables, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, and a Tony nominated performance as Kira in Xanadu. Her other Bway credits include Blood Brothers, Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can, The Best Man, Disaster!, Mean Girls, and Beetlejuice.



