Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Making Musicals with Ryan Scott Oliver

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, I give you all the latest Bway news in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then I am joined by Ryan Scott Oliver to talk all about his incredible catalogue of original musicals. From 35mm to We Foxes, Ryan's works range from Gothic thrillers, to queer poperettas, to high octane rock musicals.

Ryan shares about his artistic process as a composer, and how his work has been impacted by collaborations with other artists, including his husband, photographer Matthew Murphy. We talk about the shifting landscape of musical theater, and what it means to be queer in the world of the arts today. He also touches on his incredible musical theater training program, Actor Therapy, co-created with Lindsay Mendez, and he shares about his latest project titled Party of the Century, which centers around Truman Capote's infamous 1966 Black and White Ball. Ryan is amazing, U don't wanna miss this episode!

Ryan Scott Oliver is an American musical theater composer and lyricist. He is a Lucille Lortel Award nominee, and the recipient of both the Jonathan Larson Grant and the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater. Most recently he was awarded the 2023 Kleban Prize for lyrics.