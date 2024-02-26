Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Bonus Episode: FIGARO, An Original Musical

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this very special Bonus episode highlights the co-writers and director of the stunning new musical, FIGARO. Songwriter Ashley Jana and co-writer and director Will Nunziata come together to share their experience creating this new show, including recording an entire cast album, ahead of the show's world premiere concert on March 4th at the Greenroom 42 in New York City. Listen to the World Premiere Recording album streaming on all digital platforms starting March 1st.

Ashley Jana is a singer/songwriter, producer, and engineer whose music has independently garnered over 60 million streams. Her original music has been featured on HBO, NBC, Showtime, Lifetime, Bravo, Vice, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, CNN, TLC, TNT, Oxygen and more. 20 of her original songs have been featured on the hit show "Dance Moms", and her song, "Feels So Good", co-produced with Grammy winner Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins was featured on the hit show "Empire".

Will Nunziata is a NYC-based award-winning director, writer, and creator of theatre, concerts, television, and film. He is a proud member of The Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and is a graduate with a B.A. in Theatre from Boston College.



