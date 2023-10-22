Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- #UGLYCRYing with Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some amazing updates on what's happening on Bway. Then I am joined by Katie Mack and Susanne McDonald to talk all about their incredible new show, #UGLYCRY.

Grieving social media-obsessed millennial Katie Mack (award winning creator) uses the only thing she really knows to bring him back— her phone.

A ninety-minute uniquely immersive phones-on show where the audience engages with their phones to try to bring the now-deceased, Eric Anthamatten, back to life. A show about loss in the age of Instagram, Facebook & TikTok and the little legacies we leave behind. Based on a true story. Follow @mackersnyc for more info about the creator and show.

off the WALL Productions presents this NYC Off-Broadway premiere at 36th Street Theater in Midtown. For tickets and more info: Click Here



