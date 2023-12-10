Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Right Foot Forward with Mary Claire King

Join Jayke Workman and Mary Claire King for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Broadway's Mary Claire King puts her right shoe on first. Always.

U guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some incredible casting announcements! Then I am joined by Broadway beauty and my dear friend, Mary Claire King! Mary Claire has been onstage in Chicago on Broadway since 2019, playing both the role of Liz in the ensemble, as well as covering the iconic role of Velma Kelly. She shares her experience maintaining her stamina in the longest running musical currently playing on Broadway, and the weight of the show's legacy. From performing opposite Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole in War Paint, to kicking her face in the ensemble of the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady, MCK can truly do it all. She shares about her endeavors outside the realm of musical theater, and how she continues to hone her craft through dance class and vocal training. I adore Mary Claire, U don't want to miss this episode!






