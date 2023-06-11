Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod, U Guys! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap is full of the latest Broadway news, brought to you by my amazing partners at BroadwayWorld.com! I am joined by Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill who are both currently in the Broadway revival of Parade, and who also just so happen to be married!

We talk all things Broadway, navigating the industry as a married couple, and what it's like to perform in a show with your best friend every night. Harry and Sean also share beautiful stories about their respective late partners, and how they found love and strength through their grief. They talk about their experience performing regionally all over the country, and how special it is for them to be doing this brilliant revival of Parade, as it is Harry's Broadway debut!



