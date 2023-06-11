Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Husbands On Broadway with Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

Join Jayke Workman, Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Oh My Pod, U Guys! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap is full of the latest Broadway news, brought to you by my amazing partners at BroadwayWorld.com! I am joined by Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill who are both currently in the Broadway revival of Parade, and who also just so happen to be married!

We talk all things Broadway, navigating the industry as a married couple, and what it's like to perform in a show with your best friend every night. Harry and Sean also share beautiful stories about their respective late partners, and how they found love and strength through their grief. They talk about their experience performing regionally all over the country, and how special it is for them to be doing this brilliant revival of Parade, as it is Harry's Broadway debut!






In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap highlights BWW's 20th Anniversary concert, benefitting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Then Jayke is joined by Bway icon, Laura Bell Bundy! Laura shares all about her Tony-nominated time as Elle Woods in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde The Musical. She talks about her career highlights, and her activism for women's rights through the arts. Laura's podcast, 'Women of Tomorrow', is also part of the Broadway Podcast Network, and her latest original album of the same name is available to stream everywhere.

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer Emma Pittman to talk all things Chicago The Musical! Emma shares her experience winning 'The Search For Roxie' and her road to playing Roxie Hart, as well as joining the ensemble of the show. She also talks about her upcoming Broadway show, Back To The Future, and being an ally to the queer community.

In this episode, Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.

