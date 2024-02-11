Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Mother To Mama with Lili Thomas

From Cynthia Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, to Mama Morton in Broadway's Chicago, Lili Thomas knows how to play a matriarch.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Mother To Mama with Lili Thomas

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, get all your latest Bway news in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld.com. Then I am joined by performer Lili Thomas to talk about making her Broadway debut as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago The Musical. Lili holds the distinction of being the first Asian-American woman to play the role, and she has truly made it her own. We talk about her experience growing up in New York City in a musical family, and how her background as a brass player has rounded out her artistic abilities to stretch beyond the world of acting. She touches on being the final person to play Cynthia Murphy in the National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, and how being a mother herself influenced the way she approached the role. Lili is a brassy broad with a heart of gold, U don't wanna miss this episode!






