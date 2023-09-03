Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns

Join Jayke Workman and Jackie Burns for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Sep. 03, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest bway updates, brought to you by my wonderful partners at BroadwayWorld ! Then I am joined by Bway icon Jackie Burns to talk all about her incredible career!

Jackie holds the distinction of being the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and has become recognized as the face of the show (the green face of course). But Elphie is not the only role originated by Idina Menzel that Jackie has played, as she went on to replace Idina in Broadway's If/Then in the role of Elizabeth. Jackie is currently slaying the house down at the Darryl Roth Theater, as Celine Dion in off-bway's Titanique. She's hilarious and lovely, with a voice like no other. Don't miss her episode!






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jamaal Fields-Green Is a Smooth Criminal

In this episode, Jamaal shares his experience of training for the show with Michael Jackson's actual team of choreographers, and how difficult it can be to play someone as iconic as MJ. Jamaal also shares about his time in the Chicago company of Hamilton, playing the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He talks about his own original music, and his experience working in tv/film and his own short films.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed Im Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Charmed I'm Sure with Barrett Wilbert Weed

In this episode, Mean Girls star Barrett Wilbert Weed shares her experience working in tv and film, and overcoming the ups and downs of the musical theater industry. Barrett also touches on what it's like to be part of iconic shows with cult followings, and how her upbringing led her to the world of the arts. U guys, we giggle a lot, you don't wanna miss this episode.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Liz Larsen Is A Cadillac Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Liz Larsen Is A Cadillac

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld recap contains some very exciting casting news! Then I am joined by Tony-nominated actress, Liz Larsen, as she shares some incredible stories from throughout her Broadway career. Liz has countless Broadway credits, including Fiddler On The Roof, Damn Yankees, Beautiful, Rocky Horror, Hairspray, and of course her Tony nominated performance as Cleo in The Most Happy Fella.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys-  Drag Me To Broadway with Alexis Michelle Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys-  Drag Me To Broadway with Alexis Michelle

I am joined by world renowned Drag Superstar and musical theater extraordinaire, Alexis Michelle! Alexis, aka Alex Michaels, has been seen across the country on National Tours, off-Broadway, and most notably has competed on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8!

