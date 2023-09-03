Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- From Green To Celine with Jackie Burns

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest bway updates, brought to you by my wonderful partners at BroadwayWorld ! Then I am joined by Bway icon Jackie Burns to talk all about her incredible career!

Jackie holds the distinction of being the longest-running Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, and has become recognized as the face of the show (the green face of course). But Elphie is not the only role originated by Idina Menzel that Jackie has played, as she went on to replace Idina in Broadway's If/Then in the role of Elizabeth. Jackie is currently slaying the house down at the Darryl Roth Theater, as Celine Dion in off-bway's Titanique. She's hilarious and lovely, with a voice like no other. Don't miss her episode!



