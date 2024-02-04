Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Eating Dreams with Sam Hartley

Straight off of his Broadway run as the Doug Standby in Gutenberg, Sam Hartley is here!

By: Feb. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 3 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 4 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Eating Dreams with Sam Hartley

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway tea, brought to you by BroadwayWorld!

Then I am joined by Broadway Standby, Sam Hartley, to talk all about his amazing career! I had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Sam on the National Tour of Chicago The Musical when he played the role of Billy Flynn. He shares about his experience on the road playing roles like Buddy in Elf, and the Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Sam also talks about being one of only two covers for the two-person musical, Gutenberg, helmed by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannels, and meeting all of the incredible celebrity guests that made cameo appearances in the show. Sam is the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Q & Slay Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Q & Slay

I share all the latest Bway updates in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I answer all the best questions U guys sent in! We're talking Broadway secrets, Legally Blonde, and playing musical theater songs for aliens. U don't wanna miss this special episode!

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi

I am joined by performer Cayleigh Capaldi to chat about her incredible journey as an artist, including her current run in the off-broadway smash, Titanique. Cayleigh shares her experience of being the daughter of two performers, and how her world view was shaped by the arts.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Dont Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-Millington Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Don't Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-Millington

I am joined by Stage Manager extraordinaire, Tia Harewood-Millington, to talk about all the things that happen on the other side of the table!

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen Friday Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen Friday

I am joined by musician, writer, and creator Lisa Stephen Friday to talk about her incredible new show, Trans Am. Lisa shares her experience as a trans artist, both in the worlds of rock and roll and musical theater. She has played alongside heavy hitters like Pat Benatar and Indigo Girls with her band, Lisa Jackson & Girl Friday, as the out and proud trans front woman.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Q & SlayExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Q & Slay
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh CapaldiExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Don't Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-MillingtonExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Don't Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-Millington
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen FridayExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen Friday

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
WICKED
SIX

Recommended For You