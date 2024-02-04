Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Eating Dreams with Sam Hartley

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway tea, brought to you by BroadwayWorld!

Then I am joined by Broadway Standby, Sam Hartley, to talk all about his amazing career! I had the pleasure of sharing the stage with Sam on the National Tour of Chicago The Musical when he played the role of Billy Flynn. He shares about his experience on the road playing roles like Buddy in Elf, and the Beast in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Sam also talks about being one of only two covers for the two-person musical, Gutenberg, helmed by Josh Gad and Andrew Rannels, and meeting all of the incredible celebrity guests that made cameo appearances in the show. Sam is the best, U don't wanna miss this episode!



