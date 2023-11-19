Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Doing Cool Things with Andrew Barret Cox

Join Jayke Workman and Andrew Barret Cox for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

Nov. 19, 2023

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Award-winning writer and artist Andrew Barret Cox is truly one of the best.

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has some crazy updates on all things Broadway, including an exciting new show coming to Broadway next season!

Then I'm joined by NYC artist, writer, and performer Andrew Barret Cox to talk all about their incredible career! Andrew can truly do it all! From designer to songwriter to performer, Andrew's artistic skills know no bounds. They have written songs for some of the most popular queens from RuPaul's Drag Race, and written and produced their own incredible shows, including the critically acclaimed, Oscar At The Crown. We talk about the influence that nightlife culture has had on Andrew's artistry, and how their art has in turn influenced nightlife culture as well. Andrew is such a delight, you don't want to miss this episode!






