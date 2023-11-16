Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'

The full EP will be available on Friday, December 8.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

SNC Records, in partnership with Arts Music, a division of Warner Music Group, is getting ready to release the second single from viral sensation T.3 – the dazzling vocal trio featuring Liam Fennecken, Jim Hogan and Brendan Jacob Smith – to preview their upcoming EP Option Up on Friday, November 17. The single “Carry On Wayward Son,” which first helped establish the trio’s online popularity with close to five million combined views, is a high-flying interpretation of the classic rock staple from Kansas, written by the band’s guitarist Kerry Livgrin. The EP will mark the group’s major label debut following several successful independent releases. With over 425k followers and 5 million views on TikTok, 126k Instagram followers, and 39k YouTube subscribers, the group’s soaring harmonies and creative vocal arrangements are already wildly popular online. Now for the first time, T.3’s debut tour will take them through eight major markets such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more in December 2023. “Carry On Wayward Son” was arranged by the three vocalists and Noah Berg, and produced by Brett Castro. The full EP will be available on Friday, December 8.

The T.3 national tour will feature performances in St. Louis, MO (Sheldon Concert Hall, 12/8), Carmel, IN (Feinstein's, 12/9), Louisville, KY (Kentucky PAC, 12/10), Charlotte, NC (Neighborhood Theatre, 12/12), Pittsburgh, PA (City Winery, 12/15), Philadelphia, PA (City Winery, 12/16), New York, NY (City Winery, 12/17), and Boston, MA (City Winery, 12/18). Full details are at www.T3official.com.

T.3 member Brendan Jacob Smith reflects, “Our cover of ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ is the most viral pop song we’ve ever released. Listeners seem to really enjoy this one, so we’re excited to show them what we came up with for the studio version. We originally planned to perform this song on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Plans changed a few days before our quarterfinal performance, so it’s nice to get to sing it now!”

“We arranged this version along with a close friend of the group, Noah Berg,” Smith continues. “We played with mixed meter and attempted to bring in a more modern sound, while still paying tribute to those iconic sounds of the mid-70s. Also, it gave us a chance to just let those high trio chords ring in the way that we love to do. We hope people come for the song they love and stay for the new choices we’ve made. It’s a head banger, so stay safe out there!”

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a first listen of the track below!





