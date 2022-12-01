Exclusive: Listen to Jessie Buckley & Luke Evans Sing 'Later Never Comes' From SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records and Broadway Records will release the Scrooge: A Christmas Carol musical film soundtrack tomorrow, December 2.

BroadwayWorld has shared an exclusive first listen to "Later Never Comes," performed by Luke Evans and Jessie Buckley. Check out the premiere of the new track below!

This animated version includes re-imagined songs, written by Oscar and Grammy award-winning composer, the late Leslie Bricusse. The songs will also be performed by Fra Fee, Trevor Dion Nicholas and more. Pre-save the new soundtrack here.

Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is one for a new generation to sing.

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly. The film will stream on Netflix beginning December 2.

