Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund (DLDF) has has just launced the second edition of Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Theatre Podcast.

To raise awareness regarding the societal dangers of censorship in the theatre industry, and at large, the Dramatists Guild will be presenting the first annual Banned Theatre Week from November 6 through November 12, 2023. Just as Banned Books Week calls out the perils of censoring books, Banned Theatre Week will address the dire consequences that can arise from banning plays and musicals.

The cornerstone of Banned Theatre Week, the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund presents season 2 of Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Theatre Podcast, which features excerpts from recently banned, cancelled, or protested plays and musicals including Indecent, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Parade, and more.

Wondering how you can fight back against censorship in your community? Visit www.thedldf.org to report a cancelled production, download helpful resources, donate, or learn more.

Below, BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive clip from Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind, performed by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald.