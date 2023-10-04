Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Tiananmen: A New Musical at The Phoenix Theatre Company. The original work debuts 34 years after the tragedy in China's Tiananmen Square.

The show, which weaves a love story against the backdrop of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, has been in development for more than a decade, thanks to writer Scott Elmegreen and composer Drew Fornarola, who is best known as a songwriter for DreamWorks. The Princeton graduates were most recently represented in New York by their play Straight, a New York Times Critics' Pick now in development as a major motion picture.

Tiananmen’s world premiere is directed by Darren Lee (Mr. Holland’s Opus), who will also serve as the Choreographer. Lee has directed and choreographed numerous productions around the country and internationally. He has performed in 11 Broadway shows and in addition to Tiananmen has recently developed the world premieres of Mr. Holland’s Opus, The Gifted Prince, Brain. Storm., and Disney Wishes for Disney Cruise Line.

Wu’er Kaixi, who helped lead the protests in China’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 and now lives in Taiwan as an activist for democracy, is Tiananmen's conceiver and creative consultant.

The Music Director is Kevin White and the Casting Director is Chelsea Anderson. The Scenic/Projection Designer is Michael Downs. Costume Design is Lex Liang. Hair, Wig and Makeup Design is Jason Hayes. Sound Design is Dave Temby. Lighting Design is Tim Monson. Media Design is Jake Pinholster and the Associate Director and Choreographer is Kristine Bendul﻿.

Tiananmen debuts at The Phoenix Theatre Company, the same 384-seat theatre where its Lead Producer and Quixote Productions founder Jason Rose debuted ¡Americano! and its record-setting run in early 2020. ¡Americano! was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music by Composer Carrie Rodriguez in 2022 during its Off-Broadway run last year. The show was also used by President Obama to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of his Executive Order to protect “DREAMers” living in the United States.