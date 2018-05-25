Exclusive: GREASE Toronto Announces Mark Ballas, Drake Bell, George Canyon, And Logan Henderson As Teen Angel

In a tradition that started in 1978 with Frankie Avalon, the Toronto production of Grease: The Musical announced today four special cameo appearances by four surprise teen idols: Mark Ballas, George Canyon, Logan Henderson and Drake Bell - in the iconic role of 'Teen Angel'.

A highlight of both the theatrical and film versions of Grease, the 'Teen Angel' cameo includes the song Beauty School Dropout, a fan favourite. The role was originated on Broadway by Alan Paul, later a member of The Manhattan Transfer, and was recorded by 50s teen idol Frankie Avalon for the 1978 film adaptation of Grease.

"We asked legendary casting agent Robert Ulrich (Glee, The Glee Project) to find us a heartthrob to appear as the 'Teen Angel' for a week of shows. Instead, he found us four!" says David Galpern, Producer of Grease: The Musical.

This is the second Toronto run for Grease: The Musical. It follows a sold-out 10-week run at the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Centre in Fall 2017. Janel Parrish (The Perfectionists, Pretty Little Liars) reprises the role of 'good girl gone bad' Sandy. In this new production, she will be joined onstage by newcomer Matthew Helfer (How To Be A Vampire) as Danny, and supported by a young, energetic cast of Pink Ladies and T-Birds.

Mark Ballas, a veteran of 18 seasons of NBC's Dancing with the Stars, is also a choreographer, actor, singer and musician. He's appeared on Broadway in Jersey Boys.

George Canyon, is a two-time Juno Award winner and winner of 8 Canadian Country Music Awards. His new album, Southside of Heaven releases on May 25.

Logan Henderson rose to fame in 2009 with the Nickelodeon pop band and TV series Big Time Rush. After three successful singles, he is currently on a U.S. concert tour and has just released his latest solo album Echoes of Departure and The Endless Street of Dreams - Pt. 1.

Drake Bell, star of the hit TV series, Drake & Josh, Fairly Odd Parents and The Amanda Show, released his debut pop album Honest in 2017 and is currently touring the United States.

Performances of Grease: The Musical run Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.; matinees are Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at The Elgin & Winter Garden Theatre Centre, 189 Yonge Street. Ticket prices range from $29 - $199 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.ca, www.greaseonstage.com/tickets, by phone at 1-855- 985-5000, or at The Elgin Winter Garden Theatre Centre Box Office, during regular business hours.

