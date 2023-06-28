Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE

On an upcoming episode of his AMC travel series You Are Here, Colman Domingo reunited the cast of the 2008 Broadway musical, Passing Strange.

The four part series will wrap up on Friday with the airing of the episode based in New York. Domingo throws a dinner party to reunite the cast that lasted for three hours. Watch an exclusive clip from the episode below!

"The show saved my life. I was mourning the loss of both of my parents right before we started rehearsals. The experience of working on this musical was life affirming and a balm to my grief," Domingo said to BroadwayWorld.

Passing Strange opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre in 2008 following a successful Off-Broadway run in 2007. Spike Lee filmed the final three performances of the musical for Passing Strange: the Movie, which premiered in 2009.

"By the time Spike Lee filmed our show on Broadway, the show had gained tremendous steam. We did a reprisal of 'Yeah, It’s Alright,' and if you watch, you can see Stew literally holding me like Michelangelo’s Pieta, and both of us with tears in our eyes at the end of this epic journey saying, 'It’s Alright,' because we were healed. We worked through our wounds on this show. All of us. The cast is my family."

The episode reunites the cast of Passing Strange, which also includes Daniel Breaker, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more. It also features Tony Award winner Susan Stroman and Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman.

You Are Here is a travel/memoir series hosted by Domingo, who takes viewers on intimate tours of the cities, places and hidden spots that hold special meaning in his life story. Colman revisits the locations pivotal to his growth as an artist and an individual, and the web of communities, people and found family who thrive there, and who lifted him up.

"[I've learned that] it is not about the destination, it is the people along the way ... I learned that I am still as curious as ever and don’t mind being put into challenging situations or conversations. I am learning that audiences still want an honest conversation. And I truly think that Raul Domingo and I have truly found our niche as producers and we can point to content such as You Are Here as the calling card to our interests as a company.

While he has been seen on screen in The Walking Dead and Euphoria, plus the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Domingo revealed that he might be setting his sights on coming home to the stage.

"I have started thinking about it lately. I will hopefully have some bandwidth to return to the stage after a 10 year absence. Film and Television has dominated but I am hopeful that a good rich play will draw me back in. Perhaps a classic," he concluded.

You Are Here airs on Friday, June 30 at 7:00pm EST on AMC. The complete series will also be available on IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv beginning Friday, June 30, and on Tuesday, August 8, the series will launch across AMCN FAST Channels and on AMC+.

Watch the exclusive clip from the episode here: