Exclusive: Broadway's Renee Marino Guides a 30 Minute Full Body Workout!

In need of a full body workout you can do at home while practicing social distancing? Broadway's Renee Marino has just the solution!

As part of her #PrettyStrongWomen initiative, Renee recorded a 30 minute workout to help BroadwayWorld readers to stay fit while staying in!

Check it out below!

Most recently, Renée was in the original Broadway cast of "Pretty Woman" where she was also the Dance Captain and Assistant to the Choreographer. Her other Broadway credits include "West Side Story", "Jersey Boys", "Chaplin" and "Wonderland". While living in LA, Renée played Regina on Fox's television show "Weird Loners" and performed as Roberta in John Patrick Shanley's play, "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea." She also took part in the musical theatre scene playing Lola in "Damn Yankees" at Cabrillo Music Theatre and Carmen Miranda in the world premiere of "I Only Have Eyes for You" directed by Kay Cole.





