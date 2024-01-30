Evan Rachel Wood Reveals She Nearly Played Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Once Before

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss are set to begin performances in Little Shop of Horrors tonight, January 30.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 3 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025
Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opens on Broadway

Little Shop of Horrors Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Evan Rachel Wood Reveals She Nearly Played Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Once Before

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss are set to begin performances in Little Shop of Horrors tonight, January 30. But did you know Wood has almost played Audrey once before?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the pair chatted about their upcoming turn in the musical, where Wood revealed that she had previously been cast in a middle school production, but had to pull out.

"Also just a fun fact, I was cast as Audrey in the seventh-grade school play, but I couldn’t do it because I was doing movies," she said. "So I got pulled out of school, but I was almost Audrey in seventh grade."

Criss then joked, "This is a much more appropriate time in your life being Audrey than in seventh grade, so it worked out great."

Wood, who is known for her screen work, also revealed that she once dreamed on being on Broadway, and was "so close" multiple times.

"Funny enough, I have been so close to being on Broadway a handful of times and something has always come in the way of scheduling or something falls apart," she said. "It was actually my dream as a kid. I went back and read some old interviews of mine when I was around 12 or 13, and I completely had forgotten that my dream was to go live in New York, go to NYU, and do theater in New York."

Read the full interview on The Hollywood Reporter.

About Evan Rachel Wood

She began acting in the 1990s, appearing in several television series, including American Gothic (1995–96) and Once and Again (1999–2002). She made her debut as a leading film actress at the age of nine in Digging to China (1997) and garnered acclaim for her Golden Globe-nominated role as the troubled teenager Tracy Freeland in the teen drama film Thirteen (2003). She continued acting mostly in independent films, including Pretty Persuasion (2005), Down in the Valley (2005), Running with Scissors(2006), and Across the Universe (2007).

Since 2008, Wood has appeared in more mainstream films, including The Wrestler (2008), Whatever Works (2009), The Ides of March (2011), and she portrayed Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story(2022). She returned to television the following year in the recurring role of Sophie-Anne Leclerq, the vampire Queen of Louisiana, on True Blood from 2009 to 2011. She also portrayed the title character's malicious daughter in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce (2011), for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She starred as sentient android Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series Westworld (2016–2022), for which she won a Critics' Choice Award and earned Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. She also voiced Queen Iduna in the Disneyanimated fantasy film Frozen II (2019).

About Darren Criss

Darren Criss recently starred on Broadway in David Mamet’s American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. He also appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He is best known for his role in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, as well as the YouTube viral hit A Very Potter Musical and his role as Blaine Anderson in the television show Glee.




RELATED STORIES

1
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January

According to Darren Criss, he and Evan Rachel Wood will be headed to Skid Row for a short run as Seymour and Audrey, beginning in late January through the end of March.

2
Video: Constance Wu Performs Somewhere Thats Green From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors has released a stripped-down rendition of 'Somewhere That's Green' sung by the production's current Audrey, Constance Wu. Wu is accompanied by Will Van Dyke and Nate Brown.

3
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Will Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January Photo
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Will Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January

Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu are set to depart Little Shop of Horrors next month. The duo will perform the roles of Seymour and Audrey through January 28, 2024 only.

4
Video: Corbin Bleu & LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Perform Ya Never Know Photo
Video: Corbin Bleu & LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Perform 'Ya Never Know'

Watch a video of Corbin Bleu and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors performing 'Ya Never Know' on GMA3. The performance came after he and Constance Wu perform 'Suddenly Seymour' on the main Good Morning America broadcast this morning. Bleu is joined by D'Kaylah Unique Whitley, Tiffany Renee Thompdon, and Khadija Sankoh as the Urchins.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway ProducerVideo: Audra McDonald Sends Off GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL As The Final Broadway Producer
Photos: Go Behind The Scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL World PremierePhotos: Go Behind The Scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL World Premiere
METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West EndMETAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West End
Tim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah BrightmanTim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah Brightman

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
HAMILTON

Recommended For You