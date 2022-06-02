Erika Henningsen, Donna Lynne Champlin, Rachel Bay Jones, and More Set For RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN: A BROADWAY CELEBRATION

Transport Group has announced that Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Broadway Celebration will be the next installment in its Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8pm in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street.

The concert features a cast of Broadway stars backed by a 24-piece orchestra performing the original orchestrations of selections from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music, and Cinderella, interspersed with backstage stories and theatre lore about the original productions. Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III directs the evening, which is written by Hannah Oren with musical direction by Joey Chancey who conducts the orchestra.

The cast for the concert, which is hosted by Baayork Lee (original Broadway cast member of A Chorus Line, The King and I, and Flower Drum Song) and Paolo Montalban (co-star of the ABC original movie Cinderella with Brandy and Whitney Houston; Broadway: The King and I, Pacific Overtures), includes Mikaela Bennett (BBC Proms Maria in West Side Story, Encores' The Golden Apple, Transport Group's Renascence), Sherry D. Boone (Ragtime, Jelly's Last Jam, Marie Christine), Donna Lynne Champlin ( Sweeney Todd, Hollywood Arms, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," OBIE and Drama Desk Award winner) Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell), Danyel Fulton (Drama League and Audelco nominee, Broadbend, Arkansas), Erika Henningsen(Mean Girls, Les Miserables), Rachel Bay Jones (Tony Award winner for Dear Evan Hansen, Hair, Pippin) Sean McLaughlin (Phantom of the Opera, Bombay Dreams, The Woman in White), Betsy Morgan (The King and I, A Little Night Music, Les Miserables), Tally Sessions (Company, Falsettos, Anastasia, Transport Group's Queen of the Mist), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class, Drama League nominee for Transport Group's Hello Again), Jacob Keith Watson (Carousel, Phantom of the Opera, Hello Dolly), Sally Wilfert (Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, King David). Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previous presentations in the concert series include Sweet Charity, Promises, Promises, Man of La Mancha, Baby, Once Upon a Mattress, The Music Man, Peter Pan, and A Man of No Importance.

Transport Group (Jack Cummings III, artistic director; Denise Dickens, executive director) is an off-Broadway theatre company whose work has been called "storytelling at its purest" by The New York Times, "at once faithful and irreverent." Since the company was founded in 2001 by Jack Cummings III and Robyn Hussa, Transport Group has produced 33 shows: 17 new works and 16 revivals, including three New York premieres and six commissioned works. The company has received a special New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, three Drama Desk Awards including a special one "for its breadth of vision and its presentation of challenging productions," nine Obie Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, three Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, and a Dramatists Guild Award. In addition, Transport Group's productions have received 46 Drama Desk Award nominations, eight Drama League Award nominations, four Lucille Lortel Award nominations, six Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, nine American Theatre Wing Design Award nominations, nine Off-Broadway Alliance Award nominations, four Audelco Award nominations, and a Tony Award nomination.

Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Broadway Celebration will be performed Monday, June 27, 2022, at 8pm in Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67 Street. Tickets are on sale and start at $65; the VIP ticket package includes a post-show reception. Proceeds from the evening support The Joanna and Steven Sanders New Works Program, Transport Group's developmental arm that sees projects through from commission to full production. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.transportgroup.org or phone 866-811-4111.