Entertainment Advertising Agency AKA NYC Announces Management Changes For The New Year
Elizabeth Furze has been appointed to the new position of Chief Executive Officer.
AKA, the award-winning, entertainment arts advertising agency announced today that AKA NYC Managing Partner Elizabeth Furze has been appointed to the new position of Chief Executive Officer, North America effective January 1, 2021.
AKA NYC Managing Partner Scott A. Moore will be leaving his current role at the end of the year. He has agreed to continue in a new role at the agency he launched alongside Furze. As Agency Business Consultant and a member of the AKA NYC advisory board, Moore will continue to work closely with Furze, the AKA NYC Senior Management Team and AKA theatrical clients on agency business moving forward.
"Working in partnership with Liz to build AKA NYC over the last ten years has been one of the highlights of my career" Moore said. "Despite the challenging year, the AKA team we've built is as strong in 2020 as it has ever been and this seems like the right time to step back-if there is ever such a thing as a right time. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with this team closely as I set my sights on new possibilities and opportunities within this industry I love."
Furze added, "Over the last decade, Scott has been the most wonderful partner, colleague and friend. I will miss working side by side with him on a daily basis tremendously, but am delighted that our working relationship will be ongoing, and look forward to collaborating with him in new ways for this new decade."
AKA NYC is part of the global AKA Group, which also has operations in the UK and Australia. Furze has been with the group since 2000 when she joined the London team. She relocated to the U.S. in 2008 to establish AKA in New York. As CEO, North America, Furze will lead the ongoing growth and development of the New York business and the newly established West Coast office. "Liz is poised and ready to guide this team to even higher heights and her enormous talent will drive great success for our clients and partners," said Moore.
Furze will continue to partner and collaborate with the AKA Senior Management Team, including: Executive Creative Director Bashan Aquart; SVP Creative Strategy Amanda Blackman; VP West Coast Joaquin Esteva; VP Client Services and Media Elizabeth Findlay; Head of Theater Robert Jones; VP of Business Intelligence Cher Nobles; Content Director Jamaal Parham; and Chief Financial Officer Ricardo Whitely.
To learn more visit: https://aka.nyc/
