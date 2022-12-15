Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enjoy Warm Family Fun At Staten Island Children's Museum This Winter

The weather has turned colder but things are heating up at the Staten Island Children's Museum (SICM) with dance parties, cooking workshops, and special performances.  

Dec. 15, 2022  

The weather has turned colder but things are heating up at the Staten Island Children's Museum (SICM) with dance parties, cooking workshops, and special performances.

To help brighten up winter days, visitors are making colorful tissue paper stained glass in the Walk in! Workshop. Also, in their "Grateful for Grandparents! promotion, SICM has a special discount for senior citizens through December 31. On weekdays, while this promotion lasts, senior citizens can enter for 50% off the usual entrance fee of $8.00.

December will culminate in a week full of activities when SICM is open every day for Winter Break from Monday, December 26 through to Saturday, December 31 when they will host a "Noon Year's Eve" celebration. You can also register your child to participate in Holiday Fun Camp 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on two, three or five days that week while school is out. Details are available on their website: www.sichildrensmuseum.org.

This weekend, on Saturday, December 17, at 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm choreographer and dancer, Walter Rutledge will lead a Dance Party Studio for visitors interested in learning some dances and showing off some of their own. Everyone will be invited to play instruments along with the music.

Are you or your children thinking about what instruments they might want to learn to play? Local young musicians, The Mighty String Demons, will give a FREE performance on Sunday, December 18 at 4:00 pm. They will play seasonal and holiday selections on a variety of stringed instruments. Listening to this children's orchestra is a fun way to introduce ensemble performances to children as something fun and accessible for them to explore.

On Saturday, December 24, SICM will close at 1:00 pm and will remain closed through Sunday, December 25. For the Winter Break, SICM will be open every day Monday, December 26 through Friday, December 30 for two sessions each day with special programming.

Kwanzaa is an American holiday, created as a tool for healing, that promotes affirming and positive messages that transcend ethnicity. Walter Rutledge will lead several Kwanzaa Dance Parties that incorporate the traditional elements of the holiday while introducing new movement, art, and music concepts. Joining Rutledge are percussionist Nathanial Steely and West African dancer Nubia Braithwaite. Together, they will introduce the principles of Kwanzaa through dance, singing, music, and art as part of a fun and engaging experience at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm on Monday December 26, Wednesday December 28 and Friday, December 30.

In ShopRite Kidz Cook, on Tuesday, December 27, Ms. Becky will guide visitors in making Reindeer Sloppy Joes. On Thursday December 29, visitors will make Gingerbread Holiday Houses. Sessions are held at 11:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

On Saturday, December 31, SICM is open for a special 4-hour session from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. For all youngsters whose bedtime is earlier than the Ball Drop at midnight, SICM is hosting a NOON Year's Eve Celebration with party favors, a special countdown and balloon drop. Ring in the New Year with the Rock-a-Silly band on Saturday, December 31 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. Be sure to arrive by 11:30 am to participate in the countdown.

The Children's Museum will be closed Sunday, January 1.


Staten Island Children's Museum is open Saturday and Sunday and many school holidays for two sessions 10:00 am to 1:00 pm & 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215114®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsichildrensmuseum.org%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For more information call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Met Opera Website And Box Office Back Online Following Cyberattack Photo
Met Opera Website And Box Office Back Online Following Cyberattack
Nine days after a cyber attack that took down their website and saw ticket sales diverted to the Lincoln Center box office for general admission, The Met Opera is back online.
Neil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Neil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Earlier this month, music legend Neil Diamond made a very special appearance at the Broadhurst Theatre to celebrate opening night of a musical all about him! A Beautiful Noise just shared a very special message from Neil himself, in which he explains Check it out in full below:
Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now Photo
Listen: BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Soundtrack Out Now
The soundtrack for ABC's Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration has been released! Listen to all thirteen tracks from the upcoming Disney special, which includes classics like 'Be Our Guest,' 'Something There,' and 'Belle,' plus new songs like 'Evermore,' sung by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Josh Groban, Martin Short, Shania Twain, and more.
Video: Meet BEAUTIFULs New Carole King- Daisy Edgar-Jones Photo
Video: Meet BEAUTIFUL's New Carole King- Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy Edgar-Jones has signed on to play Carole King in the film adaptation of Beautiful: the Carole King Musical. How will she fare is the iconic Carole King? Check out some of her recent performance highlights below!

More Hot Stories For You


Neil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISENeil Diamond Pens Letter About the Backstory of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
December 15, 2022

Earlier this month, music legend Neil Diamond made a very special appearance at the Broadhurst Theatre to celebrate opening night of a musical all about him! A Beautiful Noise just shared a very special message from Neil himself, in which he explains Check it out in full below:
Now Hiring: Costume Coordinator, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Costume Coordinator, Technical Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
December 15, 2022

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 12/15/2022 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Sebastian Arcelus to Return INTO THE WOODS; Diane Phelan to Take Over as CinderellaSebastian Arcelus to Return INTO THE WOODS; Diane Phelan to Take Over as Cinderella
December 15, 2022

New casting has been announced for the rest of the Broadway run of Into the Woods. Check out who is returning for the final weeks!
US Premiere of Arinzé Kene's MISTY is Coming to The Shed in MarchUS Premiere of Arinzé Kene's MISTY is Coming to The Shed in March
December 15, 2022

The Shed will present the US premiere of Misty, a genre-defying play written by and starring Olivier Award–nominee Arinzé Kene in his US stage debut and directed by Omar Elerian.
MISCAST23 to Take Place in April, Honoring Vanessa Williams and Lianny TovalMISCAST23 to Take Place in April, Honoring Vanessa Williams and Lianny Toval
December 15, 2022

MCC Theater has announced that Miscast23 will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday April 3, 2023. The evening will honor Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval.
share