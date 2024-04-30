 Empire City Men's Chorus Will Perform GIVE EVERYTHING in May and June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Empire City Men’s Chorus has announced GIVE EVERYTHING, a 30th anniversary celebration of acceptance, compassion, and love on May 31 and June 2 at The New York Society for Ethical Culture. From 25 singers who formed The Gay Gotham Chorus in 1993 to its current status as a transformative cultural movement 50 voices strong, ECMC has consistently resounded with the heartbeat of humanity, reflecting the diverse experiences of modern gay, queer, and trans gentlemen.

For three decades, Empire City Men's Chorus has stood as a pillar within the gay community, embodying the values of inclusivity, diversity, and creativity, while honoring its original mission to provide awareness and support to those impacted by the AIDS crisis. Under the leadership and baton of Dr. Vince Peterson, and joined by the Queer Urban Orchestra, the chorus has curated a diverse program that reflects its rich history and commitment to artistic excellence. Titled GIVE EVERYTHING, this tribute showcases the chorus's unwavering dedication to its principles and its profound impact on audiences far and wide. Among the selected pieces are a new commission by Jeffrey Parola set to Walt Whitman’s Earth! My Likeness! titled Break Forth, Dream, Stuart Beatch and Jay Hulme’s Jesus at the Gay Bar, dedicated to commemorating the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Stars in Your Bones by Joan Szymko and Alla Renee Bozarth with a driving chorus of “you belong” echoing throughout, affirming ECMC as a safe space for the queer community, and the classic Heaven Help Us All by Stevie Wonder, which explores the stories of all communities finding refuge in the Lord.

“As we mark our 30th anniversary with GIVE EVERYTHING, we acknowledge the profound evolution of Empire City Men's Chorus from its origins as The Gay Gotham Chorus to its current status as a transformative cultural movement,” notes Peterson. “Our founding mission to provide awareness and support during the AIDS crisis laid the groundwork for our enduring commitment to the gay community. Today, we stand as a beacon of inclusivity and solidarity, using music as a tool for healing and connection. GIVE EVERYTHING embodies our ethos of acceptance, compassion, and love, celebrating our past and embracing the future with open hearts and open arms.”

This anniversary season, GIVE EVERYTHING not only commemorates the remarkable journey of Empire City Men's Chorus but also celebrates the enduring power of music to inspire, unite, and uplift not only the gay community but also during this challenging time of our collective humanity. Through a captivating blend of timeless classics and contemporary masterpieces, the chorus invites audiences to join in a celebration of love, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams.

Play Broadway Games