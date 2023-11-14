Empire City Men's Chorus Reveals 30th Anniversary Season

Empire City Men's Chorus, New York City's vanguard of modern men's choral music, proudly announces its 30th anniversary season, a celebration of three decades marked by musical excellence, inclusivity, and commitment to social advocacy. From its humble roots as The Gay Gotham Chorus in 1993 to its current status as a transformative cultural movement, ECMC has consistently resounded with the heartbeat of humanity, reflecting the diverse experiences of modern gentlemen.

Three decades ago, ECMC's mission was clear: to give back to the LGBTQ community through support for AIDS-related healthcare services. Over time, the chorus has boldly confronted the pressing challenges confronting at-risk individuals in New York City. While they fearlessly champion social justice, ECMC as also embraced the bold and innovative, offering adventurous commissions by both established and rising composers and continually pushing boundaries and redefining masculinity and male identifying voices.

Through a diverse array of musical styles, embracing everything from pre-Renaissance to modern compositions, ECMC has curated an exciting lineup of performances that reflect their artistic excellence this anniversary season: The chorus will kick-off the holiday season with Carols with the Choir, joining the musicians at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi, to benefit their Migrant Ministry which supports immigrants and other marginalized populations, while on December 8, the chorus will celebrate the release of their first album, ALL IS MERE BREATH (Hakol Hevel), composed by Nicholas Weininger with Grammy award winning Navona Records. A powerful and timely work inspired by the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sobering in memoriam piece as war erupts in the Middle East, the album draws from ancient Jewish texts and offers an emotional arc of life; from loss and despair to hope, emphasizing the breath that unites us all. INCARNATIONS: Becoming What We Say, a series of traveling holiday concerts, December 10, 12 and 15 will premiere a special festive piece commissioned for this anniversary year, coupled with a gender-defying program of seasonal music reimagined for Tenor/Bass voices, including works by legendary Argentinian composer Ariel Ramirez and several holiday pieces by queer-identifying composers.

In 2024, ECMC joins forces with the Queer Urban Orchestra in We are together. I forget the rest, a powerful performance on May 11 featuring a premiere by Jeffrey Parola and an arrangement of Johannes Brahms's Four Serious Songs by late queer composer Conrad Susa. Together, they explore the struggles of morality and ultimately find resolution and peace.

In time for Pride Month, ECMC, in collaboration with the Queer Urban Orchestra and conductor David Bloom, presents GIVE EVERYTHING, May 31 and June 2 with an epic Anniversary program exploring humanity's need for generosity without expectation. The program includes rarely heard orchestrations, heart-wrenching compositions, and an uplifting anniversary-commissioned work.

“As we celebrate 30 years of music, diversity, and social impact, we reflect on our unique origin story,” notes ECMC Artistic Director Vince Peterson. “We've come a long way from our roots as The Gay Gotham Chorus, but our commitment to giving back to the LGBTQ community and fearlessly confronting societal challenges remains unwavering. ECMC continues to push the boundaries of choral music, redefine masculinity, and unite voices in the pursuit of positive change,” he adds. “Our 30th anniversary season is a testament to the transformative power of music and our dedication to creating a more inclusive and just world."

ECMC's membership represents the vibrant tapestry of New Yorkers, encompassing multiple racial and ethnic heritages, as well as a spectrum of gay, bisexual, straight, and transgender identities. This diverse and close-knit brotherhood values musical excellence, fraternity, and social justice, united by a shared love of music and a commitment to positive change.

2023-2024 PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Sunday, December 3 at 3:00 p.m.: Christmas Carols with the Choir, Church of St. Francis of Assisi

Friday, December 8: ALL IS MERE BREATH Album Release

Sunday December 10 at 5:00 p.m.: INCARNATIONS: Becoming What We Say Concert 1, Church of Ascension

Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.: INCARNATIONS: Becoming What We Say Concert 2, Church of Holy Apostles

Friday, December 15 at 8:00 p.m.: INCARNATIONS: Becoming What We Say Concert 3, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

Saturday, May 11: We were together. I forget the rest

Friday, May 31 and Sunday, June 2: GIVE EVERYTHING