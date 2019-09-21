Emma White Shares 'The Actress' EP

Rising singer/songwriter Emma White released her latest EP, The Actress, now available on all digital platforms. She treated fans to an early taste of the project when three out of the six tracks - "That's Why I Drink," "Seriously Casual," and "Married Man" - premiered exclusively with Taste of Country (9/17), The Boot (9/18) and Wide Open Country (9/19). The EP marks the first project release for White's co-owned label Whitehouse Records, which launched in May and was established with co-founder and Nashville entrepreneur Jennifer Coyle to invest in fellow female artists.

"This EP's focus for me was really about songwriting and the craft of storytelling," White told Taste of Country when they premiered project track "That's Why I Drink" Tuesday (9/17). "I didn't want listeners to be distracted by heavy production, and instead have their focus be on the lyrics, the stories and the emotion behind them. I really wanted to share a brand new perspective on familiar themes in country music."



White released critically acclaimed single and EP track "Ten Year Town" in May. Described as an "acoustic ballad [that] hits home [and pulls] at the heartstrings of anyone who's moved to middle Tennessee with songs in their head and stars in their eyes" (Rolling Stone), "Ten Year Town" made waves in Nashville for its honest portrayal of White's struggle to make it in music. It received praise from NPR, Billboard and Refinery29, who called the tune "...a heartbreaker, but wow, did someone need to write it." In addition to featuring her strong vocals, it also displayed White's talent in both co-writing (Brinley Addington, Neil Medley) and co-production (Brad Hill).



Follow-up single "If You're In It" released in July and quickly found support with Radio Disney Country, who added it into regular rotation. The tune currently sits at #43 on the Radio Disney Country chart.



White will return to her native Baltimore tomorrow to perform both the "National Anthem" and "America the Beautiful" at Oriole Park at Camden Yards ahead of the Baltimore Orioles' game against the Seattle Mariners. Camden Yards will also be featuring "If You're In It" during the game.



With three million independent streams and a recent spot on Rolling Stone's "10 New Country Artists You Need to Know" list, Emma White is on the fast-track to major success. She's garnered recognition as a 2018 Country Music Obsession (Buzzfeed) after her single "I Thought You Were the One" was featured on Spotify's Wild Country Playlist and became an iTunes Hot Track for eight consecutive months. Most recently, she signed a deal with WME for exclusive booking representation. Already dubbed the "indie Taylor Swift" (Atwood Magazine), with additional praise from BMI as an artist whose "pop savvy vocal[s] and sugary groove ooze unabashed hope & undeniable promise," Emma White is definitely making a name for herself in the music industry.

THE ACTRESS TRACK LISTING:

1. Ten Year Town

2. That's Why I Drink

3. Seriously Casual

4. Married Man

5. The Actress

6. If You're In It





