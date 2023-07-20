Ember Choral Arts Launches Ember Ablaze Composer Lab Competition

This prestigious competition furthers Ember Choral Arts' mission to foster new choral compositions and extend the reach of the Ember Choral Arts.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Rob McClure Will Reprise His Role MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie L Photo 3 Rob McClure Will Play MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Tour Alongside Real-Life Wife Maggie Lakis
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 4 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN

Ember Choral Arts Launches Ember Ablaze Composer Lab Competition

 Ember Choral Arts, led by Artistic Director Deborah Simpkin King, has announced the opening of applications for the Ember Ablaze Composer Lab (EACL) Competition, directed by Ember's Composer in Residence, Robert Paterson. This prestigious competition furthers Ember Choral Arts' mission to foster new choral compositions and extend the reach of the Ember Choral Arts.

The Ember Ablaze Composer Lab commissions two talented composers each season from what is anticipated to be a large applicant pool—one from the youth composer category (ages 13-21) and one from the emerging composers category (ages 22-35). Honorable mentions will be awarded to the top two winners in each category. Selected composers participate in workshops and premieres of their works, receiving archival audio files and potential YouTube links to showcase their compositions.

"We're excited to provide this new opportunity for young and emerging composers to develop and showcase their talent," said Deborah Simpkin King, Artistic Director. "Through this competition, we will nurture the next generation of composers and expand upon our robust commitment to choral music innovation, already well known through PROJECT : ENCORE."

The Ember Ablaze Composer Lab offers a unique opportunity for composers to have their works performed by Ember in New York City and New Jersey. Performances take place in Ember’s final concert in the season.

Composers are encouraged to review Ember's Video Gallery to get a sense of the type of repertoire Ember performs. This repertoire spans a broadly eclectic stylistic spectrum, including contemporary classical works, pop music arrangements, and music inspired by diverse cultures from around the world. 

The Ember Ablaze Composer Lab offers commission fees of $2,500 for emerging composers and $1,000 for high school composers. A $500 stipend covers travel and accommodations for the live workshop with Ember. Compositions must be original, and composers are responsible for obtaining any necessary permissions for text usage. Applicants will pay a $50.00 application fee to participate. Students in need of financial assistance can apply for a fee waiver. 

"We provide a nurturing environment for composers to create innovative choral works," said Robert Paterson, Composer in Residence. "Composers should consider factors like difficulty level and rehearsal time, following the guidelines provided by Ember."

Ember Choral Arts looks forward to receiving applications from talented composers and showcasing their compositions during the Ember Ablaze Composer Lab. The submission deadline is October 15. For more information, including access to the application portal and complete competition rules, visit www.EmberArts.org.



RELATED STORIES

1
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals a Spanish Translation of HAMILTON is in the Works Photo
Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals a Spanish Translation of HAMILTON is in the Works

The worldwide phenomenon Hamilton has played around the world, notably with multile runs in Puerto Rico, most recently this June to benefit the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund. However, the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has revealed that the next time the musical is performed in Puerto Rico, he wants it to be in Spanish.

2
Ana Villafañe and More Join Matt Doyle in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo
Ana Villafañe and More Join Matt Doyle in SINATRA THE MUSICAL

The complete cast of over 20 actors who will be performing in Sinatra The Musical -  the major new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon which premieres at Birmingham Rep in September 2023 - has been announced. Learn more about the cast and the musical here!

3
Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Photo
Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them

The touring cast of 'Into The Woods' recently took to the red carpet in Los Angeles, where they shared what the work of the legendary Stephen Sondheim means to them. Check out the video here.

4
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Photo
Video: Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal, who starred as Roger in the original Broadway cast of Rent, is directing a production of Rent at Long island's From Stage to Screen next week. Go behind the scenes of the production in an all new rehearsal video here!

More Hot Stories For You

George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICALGeorge Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL
GREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This MonthGREY HOUSE on Broadway to Play Final Performance This Month
HERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On SaleHERE LIES LOVE Opens Tomorrow On Broadway - New Block Of Tickets To Go On Sale
VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman TheatreVIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
PARADE

Recommended For You