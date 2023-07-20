Ember Choral Arts Launches Ember Ablaze Composer Lab Competition

Ember Choral Arts, led by Artistic Director Deborah Simpkin King, has announced the opening of applications for the Ember Ablaze Composer Lab (EACL) Competition, directed by Ember's Composer in Residence, Robert Paterson. This prestigious competition furthers Ember Choral Arts' mission to foster new choral compositions and extend the reach of the Ember Choral Arts.

The Ember Ablaze Composer Lab commissions two talented composers each season from what is anticipated to be a large applicant pool—one from the youth composer category (ages 13-21) and one from the emerging composers category (ages 22-35). Honorable mentions will be awarded to the top two winners in each category. Selected composers participate in workshops and premieres of their works, receiving archival audio files and potential YouTube links to showcase their compositions.

"We're excited to provide this new opportunity for young and emerging composers to develop and showcase their talent," said Deborah Simpkin King, Artistic Director. "Through this competition, we will nurture the next generation of composers and expand upon our robust commitment to choral music innovation, already well known through PROJECT : ENCORE."

The Ember Ablaze Composer Lab offers a unique opportunity for composers to have their works performed by Ember in New York City and New Jersey. Performances take place in Ember’s final concert in the season.

Composers are encouraged to review Ember's Video Gallery to get a sense of the type of repertoire Ember performs. This repertoire spans a broadly eclectic stylistic spectrum, including contemporary classical works, pop music arrangements, and music inspired by diverse cultures from around the world.

The Ember Ablaze Composer Lab offers commission fees of $2,500 for emerging composers and $1,000 for high school composers. A $500 stipend covers travel and accommodations for the live workshop with Ember. Compositions must be original, and composers are responsible for obtaining any necessary permissions for text usage. Applicants will pay a $50.00 application fee to participate. Students in need of financial assistance can apply for a fee waiver.

"We provide a nurturing environment for composers to create innovative choral works," said Robert Paterson, Composer in Residence. "Composers should consider factors like difficulty level and rehearsal time, following the guidelines provided by Ember."

Ember Choral Arts looks forward to receiving applications from talented composers and showcasing their compositions during the Ember Ablaze Composer Lab. The submission deadline is October 15. For more information, including access to the application portal and complete competition rules, visit www.EmberArts.org.