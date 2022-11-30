Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

El Barrio Latino Children's Film Festival Presents CUATROJOS - A Peruvian Short Film Based On The Book By Gloria Portugal

This festival is one of the first and only film festivals to focus on the exhibition and promotion of children's cinema made in Latin America.

Nov. 30, 2022  

The Hispanic Federation will host its 10th Annual Children's Film Festival at the Julia de Burgos Performance and Arts Center. This festival is one of the first and only film festivals to focus on the exhibition and promotion of children's cinema made in Latin America. As part of its program "Cuatrojos, un cuento version clown" will be screened this December 3rd at 1:30 p.m.

"Cuatrojos" tells the story of a sensitive and curious girl who loves reading and poetry and suffers from bullying. This production is one of the few and essential audiovisual projects which focus on encouraging reading habits in boys and girls, as well as developing empathy with those children who are victims of verbal abuse at school.

About the Executive and Creative producers

PALPITA TEATRO is a space for creative productions where artists and communicators come together to make unique theater and cinema, the kind that can only be done with a strongly beating heart. Founded by Marinés Soria and Nazaret Ortiz.

Marinés Soria, Peruvian actress, screenwriter, director and creative producer. Trained at John Strasberg Studios (NY), workshops in Peru with master teachers such as Alberto Isola, Carlos Mesta, Jorge Villanueva, Cesar Chirinos, and with international companies such as InTransit Company (UK), Laura Silva - Ensamble Latino Shakespeare (ARG) and Carolina Pizarro - Odin Teatret (DK).

Nazaret Ortiz, Peruvian actress, theater teacher and cultural manager. Bachelor of the Faculty of Performing Arts of the Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru. Graduated in 2015 from Escuela Ópalo directed by the renowned master teacher Jorge Villanueva.

EL BARRIO LATINO CHILDREN'S FILM FESTIVAL

Tickets: Free Admission

Location: 1680 Lexington Ave, New York, NY.


