Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image

An Edith Piaf biopic is in the works, with plans to use AI to recreate her voice and image.

Deadline reports that Warner Music Entertainment has partnered with Piaf's estate to use artificial intelligence for the animated film.

The groundbreaking AI technology has been trained with hundreds of voice clips and images of the french musical artist, some of which are over 80 years old.

The 90-minute film will cover 40 years of Piaf's life, taking place between Paris and New York from the 1920s through 1960s. Titled Edeith, the film will feature narrator "Piaf" uncovering aspects of her life that were not previously known. A story of female empowerment, the film will champion her achievements and performances.

Recordings of her original songs, like "La Vie en rose” and "Non, je ne regrette rien,” will be used will be used, along with television footage of her interviews, performances, stage shows, and videos from her personal library.

Marion Cotillard won an Oscar for playing Piaf in the 2007 film La Vie en Rose. She is known for mastering tunes like "Hymne à l’amour,” "Milord,” La Foule,” L’Accordéoniste” and "Padam, padam…” Piaf died at the age of 47 in 1963.