Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image

Warner Music Entertainment has partnered with Piaf's estate to use artificial intelligence for the film.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 3 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 4 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!

Edith Piaf Biopic to Use AI to Recreate Her Voice & Image

An Edith Piaf biopic is in the works, with plans to use AI to recreate her voice and image.

Deadline reports that Warner Music Entertainment has partnered with Piaf's estate to use artificial intelligence for the animated film.

The groundbreaking AI technology has been trained with hundreds of voice clips and images of the french musical artist, some of which are over 80 years old.

The 90-minute film will cover 40 years of Piaf's life, taking place between Paris and New York from the 1920s through 1960s. Titled Edeith, the film will feature narrator "Piaf" uncovering aspects of her life that were not previously known. A story of female empowerment, the film will champion her achievements and performances.

Recordings of her original songs, like "La Vie en rose” and "Non, je ne regrette rien,” will be used will be used, along with television footage of her interviews, performances, stage shows, and videos from her personal library.

Marion Cotillard won an Oscar for playing Piaf in the 2007 film La Vie en Rose. She is known for mastering tunes like "Hymne à l’amour,” "Milord,” La Foule,” L’Accordéoniste” and "Padam, padam…” Piaf died at the age of 47 in 1963.



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Marketing Agencies Win Big at the Clio Entertainment Awards Photo
Broadway Marketing Agencies Win Big at the Clio Entertainment Awards

Several Broadway agencies and companies were honored by the 2023 Clio Entertainment Awards. The awards recognize 'excellence in marketing and communications' across the entertainment industry, including the industries of film, television, live entertainment, and gaming. 

2
Steve Carell Will Make His Broadway Debut in UNCLE VANYA Photo
Steve Carell Will Make His Broadway Debut in UNCLE VANYA

Steve Carell is headed to Broadway! The actor, best known for starring in the television series The Office, will make his Broadway debut in Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA. Find out more information about the production here!

3
Will West Ends OLD FRIENDS Transfer to Broadway? Photo
Will West End's OLD FRIENDS Transfer to Broadway?

Just last month, the company of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends celebrated its West End opening night at the Gielgud Theatre, where it is playing until 6 January 2024. Another opening night might be on the horizon, however...

4
Video: Do You Know These Songs in Musicals as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Photo
Video: Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?

Last night's Jeopardy! category was 'Songs In Musicals.' The category quizzed contestants on songs like 'It's Raining on Prom Night,' 'Memory,' 'Music and the Mirror,' 'One,' 'Tradition,' and more. Jeopardy has featured an Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a Stephen Sondheim category, and more. Watch the video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA PreviewVideo: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA Preview
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists WorldwideJYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists Worldwide
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season TwoEvery Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy NodsProducer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Videos

Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
& JULIET

Recommended For You