Edie Brickell Pens 38 MINUTES Musical About the False Alarm Nuclear Missile Alert in Hawaii

Edie Brickell has penned a new musical called "38 Minutes", which tells the story of her personal experience living through the 2018 false alarm nuclear missile alert in Hawaii, Variety reports.

The title refers to the length of time between when the residents of Hawaii were advised to seek shelter, and when they were told it was a false alarm caused by a miscommunication during a drill at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The new musical will receive a workshop in Los Angeles next month, which will be led by Carmen Cusack and directed by Josh Rhodes.

Edie Brickell is an American singer-songwriter widely known for 1988's Shooting Rubberbands at the Stars, the debut album by Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, which went to No. 4 on the Billboard albums chart.

She contributed music and lyrics to the musical Bright Star, alongside Steve Martin, which premiered in San Diego in 2014 and came to Broadway in 2016. The musical is inspired by Brickell and Martin's Grammy-winning collaboration on the 2013 bluegrass album Love Has Come for You and, in turn, the folk story of the Iron Mountain Baby.