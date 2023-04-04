Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Earle Brown Music Foundation Announces TIME:SPANS FESTIVAL 2023: A Contemporary Music Festival In New York City

TIME:SPANS 2023 will include twelve concerts, performed by some of the best performers and ensembles that specialize in new repertoire.

Apr. 04, 2023  

The Earle Brown Music Foundation has announced TIME:SPANS 2023, scheduled from August 12 to 26, 2023, at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music in Manhattan.

TIME:SPANS 2023 will include twelve concerts, performed by some of the best performers and ensembles that specialize in new repertoire: Talea Ensemble, JACK Quartet, Argento New Music Project, International Contemporary Ensemble, Yarn/Wire, Byrne:Kozar Duo, Ekmeles Vocal Ensemble, Experimentalstudio Freiburg & Ensemble Experimental, Talujon Percussion Quartet, and Ensemble Signal.

Programs include collaborations with the Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center (EMPAC), Troy and the Calder Foundation, NYC.

TIME:SPANS is dedicated primarily to the presentation of twenty-first century music. The festival is produced and presented by The Earle Brown Music Foundation (EBMF). Artistic Director for TIME:SPANS is Thomas Fichter. The name TIME:SPANS is taken from the title of an orchestra piece by the American composer Earle Brown.

All events take place at:

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, Mary Flagler Hall

450 W 37th Street, NY, NY


PROGRAM:

• World premiere

• US premiere
• NYC premiere

• Commissioned by The Earle Brown Music Foundation Charitable Trust



Sat, Aug 12, 7:30 pm

SWR Experimentalstudio & Ensemble Experimental: Luigi Nono

Luigi Nono Omaggio a Vedova (1961) for tape

A Pierre. Dell'azzurro silenzio, inquietum (1985) for bass flute, bass clarinet and live electronics
Omaggio a György Kurtag (1983) for alto flute, clarinet, bass tuba, and live electronics •
Post-Prae-Ludium no. 1 "per Donau" (1987) for tuba and live electronics •
Guai ai gelidi mostri (1983) for 2 alti, flute, clarinet, tuba, viola, violoncello, double bass and live electronics •

Sun, Aug 13, 7:30 pm

JACK Quartet: Lachenmann

Helmut Lachenmann Quartet No. 2 Reigen Seliger Geister (1989)
Helmut Lachenmann Quartet No. 3 Grido (2000-01)

Mon, Aug 14, 7:30 pm

JACK Quartet: Ergün, Farhat, Iannotta

Seare Farhat Ka Spoojmai Shwa Poh Hala Ke (2022)

Clara Iannotta you crawl over seas of granite (2019-20) •
Cenk Ergun New Work (2023) •

Tues, Aug 15, 7:30 pm

Ensemble Signal: Abbasi, Read Thomas, Shirazi, Zubel

(Brad Lubman, conductor)

Agata Zubel Chamber Piano Concert (2018) •
with Ning Yu, piano soloist
Augusta Read Thomas Dance Mobile (2021) •

Aida Shirazi The shadow of a leaf in water (2018) •
Anahita Abbasi Faab IV / a femme fatale (2016)




Fri, Aug 18, 7:30 pm

EMPAC Wave Field System, Alessandrini, Fusi: Luigi Nono

Fusi and Alessandrini Proximity, distance - an homage to Luigi Nono (2023)

Luigi Nono La lontananza nostalgica utopica futura (1988-89)

with Marco Fusi, violin and Patricia Alessandrini, electronics

Sat Aug 19, 7:30 pm

Talea Ensemble: Alessandrini, Iannotta, Yi Ting Lu, Zubel
(James Baker, conductor)

Clara Iannotta They left us grief-trees wailing at the wall (2020)

Yi Ting Lu Timelessness I: Individualism (2017)

Agata Zubel FLASH (2021)
with Sae Hashimoto, percussion soloist

Patricia Alessandrini Pastorale (Homage à Alfred Schnittke) (2014)

Sun, Aug 20, 7:30 pm

Talujon, Argento: Earle Brown, Alexander Calder

Earle Brown Calder Piece (1963-66) performed by Talujon percussion quartet •

Earle Brown Times Five (1963) performed by Argento New Music Project

Earle Brown Calder Piece (1963-66) performed by Talujon percussion quartet

Alexander Calder's mobile "chef d'orchestre" (1966) provided by The Calder Foundation

Mon, Aug 21, 7:30 pm

Byrne & Kozar Duo: Brook, Cresswell, Füting, Gavett, Lunsqui, Smooke, Wollschleger

Reiko Füting eternal return (Passacaglia) (2016)

Vid Smooke All Are Welcome Here (2017)

Chris Cresswell all that's left is dirt and sky (2019)

Jeffrey Gavett Proof of Concept for Floating Child (2019)

Scott Wollschleger Bring Something Incomprehensible Into This World (2015)

Alexandre Lunsqui Two Patches (2019)

Alexandre Lunsqui Solis (2019)
Taylor Brook New Work (2023) •


Tues, Aug 22, 7:30 pm

Ekmeles: Brook, Kendall, Trapani

Christopher Trapani End Words (2017)

Taylor Brook Motorman Sextet (2013)

Hannah Kendall this is but an oration of loss (2022)

Thurs, Aug 24, 7:30 pm

Yarn/Wire: Cheung, Diaz, Iannotta

Clara Iannotta New Work (2023) •

James Diaz negative mercury (2022-23)

Anthony Cheung New Work (2023) • •

Fri, Aug 25, 7:30 pm

International Contemporary Ensemble: Khumalo, Pagh-Paan, Shirazi, Smith

Younghi Pagh-Paan Wundgeträumt (2005)
Andile Khumalo Invisible Self (2020) •

Aida Shirazi Crystalline Trees (2020)

Wadada Leo Smith Gondwana (2022) •

Fri, Aug 26, 7:30 pm

Talea Ensemble: Enno Poppe (James Baker, conductor)

Enno Poppe Speicher I-VI (2009-12) •

For more information about EBMF, the 2023 TIME SPANS Festival, and COVID-19 related updates, please see www.timespans.org.



