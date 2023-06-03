Eagle Project to Present TWICE AROUND THE BLOCK in Hatch Development Series Next Week

On Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 pm The Eagle Project's Hatch Development Series will present TWICE AROUND THE BLOCK, written by Kaili Y. Turner and directed by Russell G. Jones, at The Ellington Room (400 West 43rd Street, 2nd Floor, at the corner of 9th Avenue, Manhattan, New York City). Admission is free, but space is limited. Please rsvp by emailing eagleprojectarts@gmail.com.

Get pulled into the gritty world of Brooklyn's streets, where a gang of unconventional heroes find themselves facing a life-altering choice: succumb to the unforgiving embrace of the streets, or rise up and stake a claim in the city's burgeoning renaissance. As they come together in the face of adversity, they must band together to save their mentor's beloved grocery store from being swallowed whole by the city's unrelenting new hustle. These scrappy survivors prove that, together, there is nothing they can't overcome in a tale of loyalty, courage and triumph against all odds. Don't miss out on this timely tale set against one of the world's most iconic cities.

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Gabriel Awan, Thomas Walter Booker, Brittaney Delsartè Chatman, Matt Cross, Arlene A. McGruder, Ashley Marie Ortiz, Andres Santiago Piña, and Kayla Suarez.

About the Playwright:

Kaili Y. Turner is a Black Indigenous (Natick Nipmuc) comedian, writer, producer, puppeteer and an award winning actress and director. She is a fellow of Collective Five's Showrunners Program, Native American TV Writers Lab and ABC/Disney Native American Pilot Program, as well as, a recipient of the SNL/Second City Scholarship. Recently, she wrote Vivica A. Fox's host speech for the American Reality Television Awards, which is up for nomination for the Emmy's for Best Variety show. She recent;y finished a stint in The Nosebleed, which was recently nominated for a Lucille Lortel award for Best Ensemble and had it's regional premiere Woolly Mammoth, DC. Kaili is excited to be having her first reading of Twice Around the Block with Eagle Projects Hatch Series and keep an eye out for her next project Sheen, having a small excerpt presentation as part of A.R.T NY's 50th anniversary gala.To keep up with all things Kaili follow her on social media and check out her website.

About the Director:

Russell G. Jones a fixture on New York City stages since the mid-90s, is an Audelco, Obie, and SAG Award-winning actor who has worn many theatermaker hats including director, producer, facilitator, moderator, and teaching artist. As a director, he's helmed productions of Gentrified: Metaphor Of The Drums by Levy Lee Simon Jr. (National Black Theatre/Workshop), Manhood by Dennis A. Allen II (National Black Theater's Keep Soul Alive Residency), Pousada Azul by Nathan Yungerberg (The Fire This Time Festival), Good Grief by Ngozi Anyanwu (Intar).

www.eagleprojectarts.org