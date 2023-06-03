Eagle Project to Present TWICE AROUND THE BLOCK in Hatch Development Series Next Week

The performance will take place on Thursday, June 8th.

By:
SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music Photo 2 HERE LIES LOVE Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 3 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And More

On Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 pm The Eagle Project's Hatch Development Series will present TWICE AROUND THE BLOCK, written by Kaili Y. Turner and directed by Russell G. Jones, at The Ellington Room (400 West 43rd Street, 2nd Floor, at the corner of 9th Avenue, Manhattan, New York City). Admission is free, but space is limited. Please rsvp by emailing eagleprojectarts@gmail.com.

Get pulled into the gritty world of Brooklyn's streets, where a gang of unconventional heroes find themselves facing a life-altering choice: succumb to the unforgiving embrace of the streets, or rise up and stake a claim in the city's burgeoning renaissance. As they come together in the face of adversity, they must band together to save their mentor's beloved grocery store from being swallowed whole by the city's unrelenting new hustle. These scrappy survivors prove that, together, there is nothing they can't overcome in a tale of loyalty, courage and triumph against all odds. Don't miss out on this timely tale set against one of the world's most iconic cities.

The cast features (in alphabetical order) Gabriel Awan, Thomas Walter Booker, Brittaney Delsartè Chatman, Matt Cross, Arlene A. McGruder, Ashley Marie Ortiz, Andres Santiago Piña, and Kayla Suarez.

About the Playwright:

Kaili Y. Turner is a Black Indigenous (Natick Nipmuc) comedian, writer, producer, puppeteer and an award winning actress and director. She is a fellow of Collective Five's Showrunners Program, Native American TV Writers Lab and ABC/Disney Native American Pilot Program, as well as, a recipient of the SNL/Second City Scholarship. Recently, she wrote Vivica A. Fox's host speech for the American Reality Television Awards, which is up for nomination for the Emmy's for Best Variety show. She recent;y finished a stint in The Nosebleed, which was recently nominated for a Lucille Lortel award for Best Ensemble and had it's regional premiere Woolly Mammoth, DC. Kaili is excited to be having her first reading of Twice Around the Block with Eagle Projects Hatch Series and keep an eye out for her next project Sheen, having a small excerpt presentation as part of A.R.T NY's 50th anniversary gala.To keep up with all things Kaili follow her on social media and check out her website.

About the Director:

Russell G. Jones a fixture on New York City stages since the mid-90s, is an Audelco, Obie, and SAG Award-winning actor who has worn many theatermaker hats including director, producer, facilitator, moderator, and teaching artist. As a director, he's helmed productions of Gentrified: Metaphor Of The Drums by Levy Lee Simon Jr. (National Black Theatre/Workshop), Manhood by Dennis A. Allen II (National Black Theater's Keep Soul Alive Residency), Pousada Azul by Nathan Yungerberg (The Fire This Time Festival), Good Grief by Ngozi Anyanwu (Intar).

www.eagleprojectarts.org



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look At TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group Photo
Video: First Look At TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group

A Transparent Musical is making its world premiere at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum through June 25, 2023. Check out first look video footage of the production!

2
Video: See INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET and More at Ham4Ham Photo
Video: See INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET and More at Ham4Ham

Check out videos of the casts of Into the Woods; New York, New York; and & Juliet at this week's Ham4Ham!

3
& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards Photo
& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards

Actors’ Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs has revealed the nominees for this season’s ACCA Award, honoring the chorus performers in a Broadway show.

4
Listen: Eleri Ward Releases ACOUSTIC SONDHEIM: LIVE FROM BROOKLYN Photo
Listen: Eleri Ward Releases ACOUSTIC SONDHEIM: LIVE FROM BROOKLYN

Eleri Ward – Acoustic Sondheim: Live from Brooklyn – has been released in digital and streaming formats. Listen now!

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=1
Video: First Look At A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater GroupVideo: First Look At A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL At Center Theater Group
Video: INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET, and NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members Join Ham4HamVideo: INTO THE WOODS, & JULIET, and NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Members Join Ham4Ham
& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards
Photos: See Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt & More at the ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Recording Listening PartyPhotos: See Cameron Crowe, Tom Kitt & More at the ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Recording Listening Party

Videos

Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video Video: Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You