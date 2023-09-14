EYO Opens at Culture Lab LIC in October

EYO, composed, arranged, and directed by award-winning African dramatist Taiwo Aloba, will play at Culture Lab LIC on Sunday, October 1st, Sunday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 15th as part of the Emergence Artist Residency Program.

"EYO" is written in and performed in the Yoruba language. As a form of Nigerian theatre, it incorporates praise poetry and traditional songs into the performance. There are also elements of ceremonial drumming, dancing, religious rituals, and traditional costumes appropriate to the specific traditional group. This masquerade display aims to reintroduce minds to the origins of African theater.

EYO ensemble troupe features a talented group of artists: Watson Mere, Estellabella, Delayna Little, Elisha Glass, Kerry Kebrina, Odera Adimorah, Alice Nkanga, Taiwo Aloba, Destiny Betts, and King Downing.

The show's creative team includes Joseph Cobb (Lighting and Sound Manager), Taiwo Aloba (Costume Designer and Art Director), and Omolola Abati Sobulo (Assistant Costume Designer).

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE ART PIECE

ABOUT THE COMPOSER, CHOREOGRAPHER, AND DIRECTOR

Taiwo Aloba is a New York-based writer, director, costume designer, art director, and choreographer originally from Nigeria. She was educated at Lagos State University in Lagos, New York Film Academy in New York, and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is a member of the Dramatist Guild.

"My goal with my art is to educate and entertain. I believe in using the performing arts for enlightenment, education, and entertainment.

"Eyo" is education and culture for people's minds. People are seeking a means to connect with their culture and heritage. The Adimu Orisha Play and other traditional masquerade displays form the bedrock of African Theater. It bridges the gap between Africans and Africans in the diaspora."