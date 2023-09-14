EYO Opens at Culture Lab LIC in October

Performances are on Sunday, October 1st, Sunday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 15th.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 1 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available to Stream Photo 3 Listen: SWEENEY TODD 2023 Broadway Cast Recording is Now Available
Video: FUNNY GIRL Tour's Katerina McCrimmon Sings 'Don't Rain On My Parade' Photo 4 Video: FUNNY GIRL Tour's Katerina McCrimmon Sings 'Don’t Rain On My Parade'

EYO Opens at Culture Lab LIC in October

EYO Opens at Culture Lab LIC in October

EYO, composed, arranged, and directed by award-winning African dramatist Taiwo Aloba, will play at Culture Lab LIC on Sunday, October 1st, Sunday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 15th as part of the Emergence Artist Residency Program.

"EYO" is written in and performed in the Yoruba language. As a form of Nigerian theatre, it incorporates praise poetry and traditional songs into the performance. There are also elements of ceremonial drumming, dancing, religious rituals, and traditional costumes appropriate to the specific traditional group. This masquerade display aims to reintroduce minds to the origins of African theater.

EYO ensemble troupe features a talented group of artists: Watson Mere, Estellabella, Delayna Little, Elisha Glass, Kerry Kebrina, Odera Adimorah, Alice Nkanga, Taiwo Aloba, Destiny Betts, and King Downing.

The show's creative team includes Joseph Cobb (Lighting and Sound Manager), Taiwo Aloba (Costume Designer and Art Director), and Omolola Abati Sobulo (Assistant Costume Designer).

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE ART PIECE

"EYO" is a performance art piece by Taiwo Aloba. It is written in and performed in the Yoruba language. As a form of Nigerian theatre, it incorporates praise poetry and traditional songs into the performance. There are also elements of ceremonial drumming, dancing, religious rituals, and traditional costumes appropriate to the specific traditional group. This masquerade display aims to reintroduce minds to the origins of African theater.

ABOUT THE COMPOSER, CHOREOGRAPHER, AND DIRECTOR

Taiwo Aloba is a New York-based writer, director, costume designer, art director, and choreographer originally from Nigeria. She was educated at Lagos State University in Lagos, New York Film Academy in New York, and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. She is a member of the Dramatist Guild.

"My goal with my art is to educate and entertain. I believe in using the performing arts for enlightenment, education, and entertainment.

"Eyo" is education and culture for people's minds. People are seeking a means to connect with their culture and heritage. The Adimu Orisha Play and other traditional masquerade displays form the bedrock of African Theater. It bridges the gap between Africans and Africans in the diaspora."




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals Photo
Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Watch highlights from the new musical The 12 at Goodspeed Musicals! Learn how to purchase tickets.

2
Video: Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Photo
Video: Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer

Through interviews with stage and screen stars who honed their craft at Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), including David Auburn, Christine Baranski, André De Shields, Laura Linney, John Patrick Shanley, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sam Waterston, the film chronicles the career-making momentsthat have come to define MTC. Watch a video trailer!

3
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join CSC Gala Photo
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join CSC Gala

Sarah L. Douglas of SLD Associates and John Weidman (CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale) will be honored at CSC’s 2023 Gala. See who is performing and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Kilgore, Klena & More to Join The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall Photo
Kilgore, Klena & More to Join The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— will open its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, featuring Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed MusicalsVideo: Watch Highlights From THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals
Photos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOWPhotos: First Look at Rachel Bloom in DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW
Santino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join Classic Stage Company 2023 GalaSantino Fontana, Nathan Lane, Judy Kuhn & More to Join Classic Stage Company 2023 Gala
Hailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker to Join The New York Pops Season Opening Concert at Carnegie HallHailey Kilgore, Derek Klena, Javier Muñoz & Ali Stroker to Join The New York Pops Season Opening Concert at Carnegie Hall

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
CHICAGO

Recommended For You